Michigan Proposes Bitcoin Reserve as Part of Financial Strategy

Michigan lawmakers are pushing for a Bitcoin reserve as part of the state's financial strategy, joining a growing list of US states exploring cryptocurrency investments.

A new legislative proposal in Michigan aims to establish a Bitcoin reserve as part of the state's financial strategy . Introduced on February 13th by Representatives Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson, HB 4087 seeks to amend the state's Management and Budget Act to include Bitcoin investments. This move positions Michigan among 19 other US states that have either proposed or are actively considering similar cryptocurrency investment policies, although final legislative approval is still awaited.

Under the proposed bill, the state treasurer would be empowered to invest in cryptocurrency using funds from both the general fund and the economic stabilization fund, with the total investment capped at 10%. Importantly, the legislation does not restrict the types of cryptocurrencies that can be acquired. Additionally, it contains a provision allowing the state to lend its cryptocurrency assets, provided that such lending does not introduce undue financial risk. The treasurer is authorized to loan these assets to generate additional returns for Michigan. To ensure security, the state would be obligated to store its cryptocurrency through secure custody services or invest in exchange-traded products from regulated investment companies.Michigan's foray into cryptocurrency investments is not entirely novel. According to a November filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the State of Michigan Retirement System holds 460,000 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, alongside an equivalent number of shares in the asset manager's Ethereum Mini Trust. This indicates a growing interest in digital assets within the state's financial ecosystem.The proposed Bitcoin reserve bill in Michigan is part of a broader trend across the US, with several states actively pursuing legislation to allocate a portion of their treasury reserves to Bitcoin. Analysts predict that these strategic Bitcoin reserve bills, which are expected to potentially drive $23 billion in BTC purchases, according to VanEck's Matthew Sigel. This figure excludes pension fund allocations and could rise if legislation advances. Other states, such as Arizona and Utah, are further ahead in their progress, while Texas recently introduced its own Bitcoin investment bill. Montana, Ohio, Florida, and several other states have also proposed similar legislation. Notably, North Dakota stands as the only state to have rejected such a proposal





