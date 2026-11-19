A Michigan pharmacy owner was sentenced to prison for a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme and illegally distributing oxycodone.

FILE - Several 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are seen June 17, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa. A Michigan pharmacist was sentenced to 82 months in prison for a multimillion dollar insurance fraud scheme, and for illegally distributing oxycodone.

Ali Naserdean, 32, of Dearborn Heights, was sentenced yesterday to 82 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Naserdean defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan of more than $5.6 million tied to his work as a pharmacy technician at three metro Detroit pharmacies and his ownership of one of the pharmacies.

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From 2019 through 2022, Naserdean and his co-conspirator, pharmacist Isaiah Okoh, submitted false claims to health care benefit programs for prescription drugs that were not ordered by a doctor and were not dispensed to patients, court records said. The documents said the pair used forged prescriptions from doctors to conceal the scheme, even though patients had never seen the listed doctors and the medications had not been prescribed.

Court documents also said that from 2019 through 2022, Naserdean distributed oxycodone to drug traffickers in exchange for cash, without regard to whether the drugs were prescribed by physicians or dispensed in good faith. In April 2026, Naserdean pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and possession with intent to illegally distribute oxycodone. Okoh was sentenced in December 2025 to more than six years in prison.

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In addition to the prison term, the court ordered the immediate forfeiture of money and property worth about $1.2 million, entered a personal money judgment against Naserdean for $5,636,721.89, and ordered restitution of $3,654,895.65 to the Department of Health and Human Services and $21,428.93 to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3.

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