Michigan Parents Devastated After 5-Year-Old Dies in Hyperbaric Chamber Fire

A tragic fire in a hyperbaric chamber at the Oxford Center in Troy, Michigan, claimed the life of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper. His parents, who sought the therapy for his sleep apnea and ADHD, are heartbroken and facing legal action.

The parents of a 5-year-old who tragically died in a hyperbaric chamber fire last month in Michigan are grappling with immense grief and seeking justice for their son. Thomas Cooper's parents had taken him to the Oxford Center, an alternative medicine facility in Troy, Michigan, for multiple sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for his sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

According to their lawyer, James Harrington, Thomas's mother, Annie Cooper, heroically rushed to save her son when the fire erupted, sustaining significant burns on her arm in the process. Tragically, she was unable to rescue him. The incident has left Annie with both visible burns and deep emotional trauma.While the Oxford Center claims to have served patients for over 15 years without a similar incident, it has acknowledged that it does not know the cause of the fire and will cooperate with all investigations. The FDA does not recognize hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a treatment for sleep apnea or ADHD, and it only approves the therapy for a handful of specific medical conditions. The Oxford Center's Troy location is currently closed pending the outcome of the investigation. No charges have been filed. Thomas's family plans to file a lawsuit to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again. They hoped the therapy would help their son, describing him as a sweet child who loved his younger brother. The incident highlights the need for greater oversight and regulation of alternative medicine facilities that offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy, especially those promoting it for conditions beyond FDA-approved uses. The family's lawyer emphasizes that Thomas's parents acted out of love and a desire to help their son





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HYPERBARIC CHAMBER FIRE MICHIGAN CHILD DEATH ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE FDA REGULATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 1 Michigan State Avenges OT Loss With 4-1 Statement Win Against No. 10 MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State responded to its loss in Ann Arbor with a 4-0 victory over the No. 10 Wolverines on Saturday.

Read more »

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Said After Win Over MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State dominated No. 10 Michigan, 4-1, to split the weekend series. You can watch Spartans coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference here.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Charlie Stramel Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Charlie Stramel was the No. 1-ranked Spartans' top performer in their 4-1 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday night.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Isaac Howard Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Isaac Howard posted three assists in the No. 1 Spartans' win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday.

Read more »

Central Michigan Dominates Western Michigan in Men's BasketballJakobi Heady led the Chippewas to a comfortable victory over the Broncos, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds. Vasko chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Vanderjagt added 13 points from the field and free throws. Central Michigan never relinquished the lead after taking it early in the first half.

Read more »

Henry leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 25-point performanceEastern Michigan plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Christian Henry scored 25 points in the Eagles' 89-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Saturday's matchup is the first this season between the teams. Western Michigan is 3-5 against the MAC, and Eastern Michigan is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »