Michigan Offers Five-Star Prospect Jaxx DeJean, Brother of Super Bowl Champion Cooper

The DeJean brothers continue to make headlines in the world of sports. Cooper DeJean celebrates his Super Bowl victory while younger brother Jaxx receives a prestigious offer from Michigan.

The DeJean family has had a remarkable week. Cooper DeJean achieved a career milestone by intercepting Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. As Cooper celebrated his triumph, his younger brother, Jaxx, received a prestigious scholarship offer. Michigan University, known for its strong football program, extended an offer to Jaxx, a five-star wide receiver/defensive back prospect in the Class of 2027.

This marks the fourth offer Jaxx has received, joining previous invitations from Iowa, Kansas State, and UAB. Jaxx, mirroring his older brother's talent, excelled on both sides of the field at Odebolt-Arthur High School in Iowa. During his freshman year, he amassed 500 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, while also recording four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. While his sophomore season statistics are not yet publicly available, he made notable plays and earned invitations to showcase camps, including a prestigious Navy All-American Bowl invitation. Jaxx has recently shared that he stands at 6-foot-6 and has seen his recruiting stock rise significantly. 247 Sports ranks him as the 29th-best prospect in the 2027 class. Like Cooper, Jaxx is a multi-talented athlete, showcasing his skills in basketball, baseball, and track and field. However, football appears to be his primary focus. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore secured a strong recruiting class for 2025, earning the sixth-best ranking nationally. While the Wolverines have only two commitments in the Class of 2026 and haven't secured a commitment for the Class of 2027 yet, they are vying for Jaxx's talent. Although Iowa might appear to be the frontrunner, Jaxx's decision remains open. Regardless of his final destination, it seems unlikely he'll experience a similar mishap as his brother during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, where a flying beer can left a mark on Cooper's eye.





