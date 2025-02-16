Michigan Nonprofit Gives Cars to Veterans, Changing Their Lives

Cars 4 Vets, founded by retired Master Sergeant Mark Rebeaud, provides reliable cars and SUVs to Michigan veterans, helping them access essential services and job opportunities.

A veteran-owned and operated nonprofit organization in Michigan is making significant strides in improving the lives of local veterans. Cars 4 Vets , founded by retired Master Sergeant Mark Rebeaud, is dedicated to providing reliable cars and SUVs to those who have served the country, enabling them to access essential services, job opportunities, and much more.

Rebeaud, who dedicated over two decades of his life to the military, understands the challenges veterans face upon returning to civilian life. 'These are my brothers and sisters,' Rebeaud said. 'These are the people who defend us, that defend our nation.' Rebeaud's passion for cars and helping other veterans inspired him to create this initiative. 'I've always been into classic cars, and I'm a decent mechanic and body man,' Rebeaud shared. 'I thought about maybe giving a car to a veteran maybe once a year.' However, personal reasons held him back until 2021. After battling COVID-19 and reflecting on his life while in the hospital, Rebeaud felt compelled to act. 'One thing that COVID taught me is you can be here one moment and then dead the next,' he explained. RELATED STORY | Veterans Affairs awards $800 million to help homeless vets Once Rebeaud was released from the hospital, he was determined to turn his ideas into reality. 'All of this came to me at 4 in the morning — the Cars 4 Vets and the whole thing,' he recalled. By 6 o'clock that morning, he was so excited about his vision that he donned a set of coveralls and began working on his first car. Cars 4 Vets was born from Rebeaud's desire to help others. Initially, he purchased and refurbished cars himself. But soon, donations started pouring in. To date, he has helped over 72 veterans get back on the road, including Retired Marine Corporal Kevin Ferguson. Ferguson was medically discharged after being diagnosed with skin cancer and faced numerous challenges after his service and diagnosis. 'As a Marine, it was extremely hard to ask for help,' he admitted. After experiencing a divorce and a rollover accident that left him homeless for a year, he struggled to find stable employment due to his lack of reliable transportation. 'I didn't have a reliable vehicle, so it was tough to find employment,' Ferguson shared. With encouragement from his VA representative, he reached out to Rebeaud and got on the waiting list for a vehicle. His perseverance paid off and Kevin then got that life-changing phone call from Mark. 'Within one week of getting a vehicle, I had two jobs,' he says. The vehicle provided by Cars 4 Vets became a pivotal lifeline for Ferguson. 'He saved my life,' Ferguson said. 'It was a lifeline that I needed.' RELATED STORY | 'I got my life back:' Veterans with PTSD make progress thanks to service dog program Rebeaud's mission goes beyond just providing cars; it’s about offering hope into society. Through Cars 4 Vets, Rebeaud is not just giving away cars; he is transforming lives and instilling a sense of purpose in those who have bravely served the nation. As the organization continues to grow, so does the impact it has on the lives of Michigan veterans, providing them with the essential resources they need to thrive in their post-service lives. Learn more about Cars 4 vets here. This story was originally published by Peter Maxwell with the Scripps News Group





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CARS 4 VETS VETERANS MICHIGAN NONPROFIT TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE COMMUNITY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 1 Michigan State Avenges OT Loss With 4-1 Statement Win Against No. 10 MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State responded to its loss in Ann Arbor with a 4-0 victory over the No. 10 Wolverines on Saturday.

Read more »

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Said After Win Over MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State dominated No. 10 Michigan, 4-1, to split the weekend series. You can watch Spartans coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference here.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Charlie Stramel Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Charlie Stramel was the No. 1-ranked Spartans' top performer in their 4-1 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday night.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Isaac Howard Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Isaac Howard posted three assists in the No. 1 Spartans' win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday.

Read more »

Central Michigan Dominates Western Michigan in Men's BasketballJakobi Heady led the Chippewas to a comfortable victory over the Broncos, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds. Vasko chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Vanderjagt added 13 points from the field and free throws. Central Michigan never relinquished the lead after taking it early in the first half.

Read more »

Henry leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 25-point performanceEastern Michigan plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Christian Henry scored 25 points in the Eagles' 89-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Saturday's matchup is the first this season between the teams. Western Michigan is 3-5 against the MAC, and Eastern Michigan is 4-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »