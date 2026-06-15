Michigan Making a Strong Case for Five-Star CB Before July Decision

Over the weekend, Michigan football hosted one of the nation’s top 2027 recruits, Joshua Dobson, a 6’1” cornerback from Cornelius, N.C. Dobson is ranked the t

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham gives remarks following the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Over the weekend, Michigan football hosted one of the nation’s top 2027 recruits, Joshua Dobson, a 6’1” cornerback from Cornelius, N.C.

Dobson is ranked the top player in his state, third-highest at his position in the country and 11th best recruit overall in the 2027 class. After the visit, Dobson was seemingly impressed with new head coach Kyle Whittingham and what he is trying to accomplish in Ann Arbor. Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

| Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesIn April, the five-star CB announced his final five schools, which included Michigan, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. Dobson had over 30 Division I offers in his recruiting process. @JoshDobsonDB“They put me in front of some big-time people.

Since being recruited, I’ve talked to Charles Woodson, Matt Lester, Floyd Mayweather, and more,”Looking ahead, Dobson plans to announce his commitment on July 1, 2026, and has an official visit with South Carolina planned for next weekend.

“Speedy zone corner with a wiry frame that can race into the deeper third. Not only has tested in the upper percentile, but has turned heads in a camp setting with his quick feet and smooth transitions. Gains depth with ease while in reverse. ” “Keeps his eyes on the prize and will get to the catch point.

Not a ton of ball production as a junior, but has flashed ball skills on offense. Lacks meat on the bones and added bulk would go a long way in run support. ” “Dangerous as a return man with his acceleration and profiles as a potential ace gunner given how he runs. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can man the perimeter in a quarters-heavy scheme.

” Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Tomas O'Meara drives towards the end zone during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Imagesthe Maize and Blue have 16 student-athletes committed to head to Ann Arbor. UofM also already has three cornerbacks committed in the class: Tavares Harrington , Blake Jenkins and Daris Johson . Both Harrington and Jenkins are listed as four-star recruits, while Johnson is a three-star. A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams.

Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aggressive Roster Upgrades Validate LeVar Woods High Priced Michigan State ArrivalSpecial teams has been made a clear priority for Pat Fitzgerald in his early days in East Lansing. Michigan State has had a pretty good run recently with indiv

Read more »

Rod Moore Paints Another Troubling Picture of Past Michigan Culture, Praises Jay HillWith Rod Moore facing injuries the past two seasons, the two-time Michigan captain paints another poor picture of Sherrone Moore.

Read more »

Four accused in alleged anti-Israel University of Michigan threat case released on bondEight college-aged activists face federal charges for allegedly conspiring to threaten University of Michigan leaders over refusal to divest from Israel.

Read more »

Christopher Bell Sustains Severe Wrist Fracture After High‑G Crash at Michigan, Misses PoconoNASCAR driver Christopher Bell sustained a complex left‑wrist fracture in a 69‑g impact crash at Michigan International Speedway, forcing him out of the upcoming Pocono race and prompting a six‑week recovery outlook.

Read more »