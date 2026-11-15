Michigan loses again and the noise around Kyle Whittingham's job grows as Oregon keeps playoff hopes alive

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks defeated Michigan on Saturday, dropping the Wolverines to 5-5 as noise continues to grow around Kyle Whittingham's job.

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No. 16 Oregon beat Michigan 31-7 on Saturday. The outlook for both teams couldn't be more different. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Predicting Final Score of Michigan Football vs. Oregon: Do Wolverines Have a Chance?

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. The loss for Michigan makes the possibility of Whittingham being a one-and-done head coach all the more real, while Oregon keeps it playoff hopes alive. Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks came out flying, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three possessions of the game. Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola opened the scoring when he connected with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan on a deep ball for a 60-yard touchdown, putting Oregon up 7-0. The Ducks' second touchdown of the opening quarter came with less excitement, but the points still counted the same.

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Raiola hit running back Da'Juan Riggs in the flat for his first career receiving touchdown to put Oregon up 14-0. It looked like the Ducks were on their way to an easy win, but Michigan running back Savion Hiter got the Wolverines on the board with a 70-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit in half, making it 14-7.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan ran after the catch for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Michigan looked like it was going to go into halftime down one score, but instead it had a complete coverage breakdown with seconds remaining in the first half.

Raiola scrambled outside the pocket and connected with Dakorien Moore for a 59-yard touchdown after Moore got behind the defensive backs to put Oregon up 21-7. Coming out of the half, Michigan benched quarterback Bryce Underwood for Tommy Carr, looking for a spark.

It looked like Michigan was going to cut into the deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Oregon defense slammed the door with the Wolverines on the Ducks' 3-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs. With the game out of reach, Oregon tacked on another score with a 49-yard touchdown from Dierre Hill Jr. off a screen pass.

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Brandon Finney Jr. #4 and Devon Jackson #9 of the Oregon Ducks celebrate after a play during the first half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026, in Eugene, Ore.and then end their season against No. 20 Ohio State. Losses to either or both of those teams could spur changes in Ann Arbor.