Michigan Judge Orders Shoplifters to Wash Cars as Unique Community Service

A Michigan judge has instituted an unusual form of community service for shoplifters, requiring them to wash cars in a Walmart parking lot. This initiative aims to deter theft, benefit shoppers, and foster accountability.

A Michigan judge is implementing an unconventional form of community service for shoplifters, requiring them to wash cars in a Walmart parking lot when spring arrives. Judge Jeffrey Clothier, recently elected to Genesee County District Court, hopes this unique sentence will deter theft at the Grand Blanc Township Walmart , located 50 miles north of Detroit.

Clothier believes the act of washing cars will serve as a deterrent, while also benefiting shoppers who might face higher prices or even store closures if shoplifting continues unabated. The free car washes are scheduled to take place on weekends in March and April, with an estimated 75 to 100 individuals participating. Clothier stated that Walmart is fully supportive of the initiative, providing water and necessary supplies. While Walmart's headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Clothier expressed his surprise at the prevalence of retail theft upon taking his position in January. He noted that offenders hailed from across Michigan and even beyond its borders, encountering a staggering number of cases on his docket.Clothier emphasized the potential for humiliation associated with the sentence, stating that being seen washing cars by acquaintances could serve as a strong deterrent. Notably, the judge intends to participate alongside the shoplifters, washing cars as a symbol of shared responsibility and accountability. He believes this hands-on approach will foster a sense of connection and understanding, ultimately contributing to a safer shopping environment





