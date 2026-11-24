Michigan has informed Trev Alberts it will not hire him as athletic director, one week after he signed a memorandum of understanding. The school cited remarks Alberts made in a December 2025 deposition about coaches and athletes having sex.

Michigan has informed Trev Alberts that he will not be its next athletic director, one week after he signed a memorandum of understanding to take the job and leave Texas A&M. The school's decision followed remarks Alberts made in a December 2025 deposition about coaches and athletes having sex.

Alberts said it depends when asked during the deposition whether college coaches should have sexual relationships with athletes. The remarks surfaced in an ongoing Title IX lawsuit and reportedly raised flags for Michigan. ESPN and Yahoo both reported Tuesday that the deposition comments prompted the school to back out of the deal.

Also read Michigan Abruptly Cancels Hire of Former Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts Claims No Background Check in MOU

Alberts attorney Bryan Mars told ESPN his client has not been informed why the school is going in a different direction and the school has not directly reached out. Mars said there is no reference at all in Trev Alberts MOU to a background check. Incoming Michigan president C. Cybele Raver led the search and told the board Monday night they would not hire Alberts since it was not in the best interest of the university.

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The search firm representing Michigan informed Alberts both Monday night and Tuesday morning that he would not be hired despite signing a contractually binding MOU that requires paying the buyout, Mars said. Alberts reportedly interviewed with the school last week and agreed to take the job Nov. 17, resigning from Texas A&M and signing the MOU.

Michigan may have made a $17.2 million mistake in its search for a new athletic director after failing to initially act on the 2025 comments it seemingly now finds problematic. Alberts is involved in an ongoing federal lawsuit alleging that he and other Nebraska officials did not properly handle a relationship between an associate women's basketball coach and a player during his time with the school, according to USA Today.

Nebraska Title IX Lawsuit Allegations Against Alberts

The plaintiff, a former Nebraska player, alleges she was groomed by former Nebraska assistant Chuck Love. The plaintiff also claims Alberts did not question head coach Amy Williams removing her from the roster and did not investigate whether Love was involved sexually with any other players. She also alleges that Alberts did not require employee training nor clarify standards on sexual relationships between coaches and players, while pushing her to leave the school while letting Love resign, per USA Today.

Alberts reportedly denied the allegations through his representatives and said he did not learn of the relationship until the Title IX complaint was filed in March 2022. He was asked during a deposition whether coaches should never have sex with athletes, with one of the plaintiff's attorneys referencing the school's policy forbidding such relations, per USA Today.

Alberts said he didn't know the answer to that and also said it depends, adding that nuance was needed since the Covid eligibility rules allowed some students to be 25 or 26 years old and coaches could be 27 or 28 years old, according to the outlet. Clearly, if there is a, if there is an assumption or if we think that's happening, that's when we are not encouraged, but trained to report it to the experts, Alberts said, per USA Today.

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Michigan Search for New Athletic Director Continues

We are not experts in this. I'm not an expert in that area. And I don't make that judgment. Michigan has been searching for someone to replace Warde Manuel, who agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years on his contract last July.

Manuel has been the Wolverines AD since 2016, leading a department that has won four national championships and had a lot of off-the-field turmoil. Manuel decided to step down at the end of this year following the Sherrone Moore scandal that led to the ex-football coach's firing.

The married Moore was in a relationship with football staffer Paige Shiver that ended with him getting arrested following an incident at her home in which he threatened to harm himself with a butter knife, according to police. An investigation into the school's athletic department raised questions about Manuel's leadership. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees.

As Michigan backs out of this deal, Alberts returning to Texas A&M is viewed as unlikely, per Yahoo. The school has not announced the decision publicly, and a person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday morning because the decision had not been announced.