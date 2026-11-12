Michigan Governor Abdul El-Sayed confirms he will swear on a Quran for his oath, citing historical precedents like Thomas Jefferson and Keith Ellison.

Michigan Governor Abdul El-Sayed has publicly stated that he will likely use a Quran for his oath of office, acknowledging the specific historical texts that have served this purpose in previous American political contexts. He clarified that the exact volume has not been finalized, noting uncertainty regarding which specific copy will be selected for the ceremony.

Historical Precedents for Oath Books

El-Sayed pointed to Thomas Jefferson as a key historical reference, noting that the former U.S. President possessed a copy of the Quran. He referenced the 2007 event where United States Representative Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota, used Jefferson's personal copy to take his oath of office in Congress. This specific instance serves as a primary example of the intersection between American political tradition and Islamic scripture in federal swearing-in ceremonies.

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The Governor also identified an alternative source located in Michigan. He noted that the University of Michigan holds the first Quran in the state, describing the volume as very old. This local artifact is considered a potential candidate for the oath, given its historical significance and direct connection to the state where the Governor serves.

Controversy and Political Context

The announcement of El-Sayed's intention to use a Quran has occurred amidst broader political scrutiny from conservative media outlets. Breitbart News has reported that the Governor still complies with Sharia law in his personal life. This claim was part of a larger narrative published by the outlet, which later cited a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood's political party in Egypt.

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Furthermore, the media coverage highlights allegations regarding El-Sayed's international travel. According to reports, the Government Accountability Institute found that the Michigan Democrat made a previously unknown trip to Colombia in 2022. During this visit, he met with CEOs of several nonprofit groups, some of which have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Stakeholder Positions on Islam

These reports have fueled arguments from critics who believe many Americans are in denial about the true nature of Islam. Sam Rohrer, a commentator cited in these reports, argued that many are confused about what the Quran teaches. He challenged the common view that jihadists are not reflective of Islam or represent only a small number of people who do not speak for the faith.

Rohrer asserted that those involved in jihad are the only ones who are really practicing what the Quran says. He declared it a great mistake to believe that Islam is primarily a religion, stating that this view is totally wrong. Instead, he characterized Islam as primarily a political and legal system accompanied by Sharia law, noting that while it has religious tenets, its core function is political.

El-Sayed Response and Next Steps

Abdul El-Sayed has repeatedly denied or deflected charges that he and some of his relatives had connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. Despite these denials, the political opposition continues to link his personal practices and past travels to broader ideological concerns.

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The Governor's specific choice of oath book remains pending, with officials weighing the historical value of the University of Michigan's Quran against the precedent set by Keith Ellison's use of the Thomas Jefferson copy. The final selection will likely reflect both local historical significance and national political tradition as the swearing-in date approaches.