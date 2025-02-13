Michigan Gaming Control Board Cracks Down on Nine Unlicensed Online Casino Sites

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued cease-and-desist letters to nine online casino sites operating illegally in the state. The MGCB is taking a strong stance against these unlicensed operators, warning them to cease operations within 14 days or face further legal action.

Michigan is taking a firm stance against illegal gambling operators once again. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) recently issued cease-and-desist letters to nine online casino sites suspected of operating without proper licenses and in violation of state laws. The targeted websites include BetAnySports (BAS), CoolCat Casino, Diamond Sportsbook International, Solar Game LTD and Busan Trad Office, My Dreams Casino, NonStop Casino, Palace of Chance, Xbet Casino, and WagerWeb.

MGCB investigations revealed these platforms were offering online casino services to Michigan residents without the necessary authorization, breaching multiple state regulations, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act, and the Michigan Penal Code. MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that these unlicensed operators not only disregard Michigan's laws but also pose significant risks to consumers through limited and unreliable withdrawal options. Williams warned that the operators have 14 days to cease all illegal activities or face further legal consequences, including collaboration with the Michigan Attorney General's Office. This crackdown underscores Michigan's commitment to protecting its citizens from the dangers of unregulated gambling. The state has previously taken action against unlicensed operators, including the successful cease-and-desist order against the sports betting operator Bovada last May. This successful initiative prompted other states to follow suit, demonstrating a growing nationwide effort to combat illegal gambling. While the U.S. lacks comprehensive federal gambling regulations, states like Michigan are actively taking on the responsibility of enforcement and consumer protection. Williams' stance on illegal gaming activities was clearly outlined at a gaming law conference last April, where he vowed to hold accountable any individuals or entities disregarding the law. Michigan's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal gaming activities is evident in their persistent efforts to shut down unlicensed platforms and safeguard their legitimate gaming industry. While other states may not possess the same resources as Michigan, they are equally determined to tackle the issue. For example, Maryland issued cease-and-desist letters to 11 illegal gaming companies in January, and Florida recently followed suit by targeting BetUS, Bovada, and MyBookie.





