Michigan Football's End-of-Season Gauntlet Will Decide Playoff Race in 2026

If Michigan is going to make the College Football Playoff, it will earn it.

after missing it in back-to-back seasons, the Wolverines will have to earn it in 2026. There is no denying thatcoming to town, but the Wolverines will face three of the top Big Ten teams this season.

Michigan will host Indiana, but will have to travel to both Oregon and Ohio State in 2026. However, there is one stretch in particular that will likely decide the College Football Playoff fate for the Wolverines, and it's at the end of the season. Back-to-back weeks of Penn State and Indiana could be hard enough this season, but nothing will be as difficult — on paper — as Michigan's final three weeks of the season.

Michigan will travel to Oregon , then host UCLA , before traveling to Ohio State . The Wolverines will have to deal with Heisman-contending quarterback Dante Moore in Eugene, and it's never easy playing Oregon on the road. It will be the first time Michigan travels to play the Ducks on the road since they've been to the Big Ten.

The Ducks are a strong contender to win the Playoff in 2026, and Michigan's defense will have to show up. And Michigan won't get much a break, nor take UCLA lightly. The Bruins aren't expected to compete nationally this season, but new head coach Bob Chesney is recruiting well and could have UCLA playing better than expected. Michigan cannot be looking ahead to Ohio State, or the Bruins could surprise Kyle Whittingham's team.

Then, in the final week of the season, Michigan travels to Columbus. Shocking, Ohio State hasn't beaten the Wolverines in Ohio Stadium since 2018. Michigan suffered its first loss to the Buckeyes since 2019 a season ago and the Wolverines will look to get back on top.on defense this season. The Wolverines were among the nation's best defenses that season, and it was a big reason Michigan was able to win the national title.

The Wolverines added some key players on the defense such asthis season, but if the Wolverines' defense can play elite football against the best of the best, Michigan's playoff chances would also vastly improve. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season.

Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.





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