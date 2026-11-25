Michigan has been searching for its second quarterback commitment in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines have had four-star Kamden Lopati committed to the class and

Hall recently took a two-day visit to Ann Arbor and Michigan offered him. It was a dream offer for Hall and after seeing the Wolverines beat UCLA in triple overtime, he opted to pledge to Michigan.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Also read The 2027 Hyundai Elantra Is Bigger and Much, Much Bolder

Hall is a 6'3" gunslinger from Granger Penn. He had taken fall visits to both Indiana and Notre Dame, but no offers came from the visits. Prior to Michigan offering, Hall had looked at both Eastern Michigan and Miami . Hall has led his team to a State Championship Game berth and hopes to win that this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his senior season, Hall has thrown for 51 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while rushing four more in for a score. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season.

Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.