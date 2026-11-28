COLUMBUS — It's an unusual game day for Michigan vs. Ohio State. For the first time since 2018, neither the Wolverines nor the Buckeyes have a shot at the Colle

. For the first time since 2018, neither the Wolverines nor the Buckeyes have a shot at the College Football Playoff. Michigan enters Columbus with a 6-5 record, and Ohio State sits at 7-4 this season.

, and neither team wants to lose this game. It's also possible that both Kyle Whittingham and Ryan Day are coaching for their job. Whittingham, who could still be out in Ann Arbor even with a win, really can't lose this game. Ohio State fans aren't really happy with Day at the moment, and a loss to Michigan could send the Buckeyes over the edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michigan hasn't lost to Ohio State in Columbus since 2018, and Michigan's injury reports gives theNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.came out on Wednesday evening, the Wolverines had several key players listed as Questionable for the game. Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Blake Frazier, Andrew Marsh, Rod Moore, and John Henry Daley, among others, were all listed as Questionable.