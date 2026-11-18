Michigan's 2027 class is on the cusp of being ranked in the top 15 in the country. The Wolverines recently landed a pair of three-star offensive linemen to add

Michigan's 2027 class is on the cusp of being ranked in the top 15 in the country. The Wolverines recently landed a pair of three-star offensive linemen to add to their class.

While both were good additions, Michigan also lost one of its top players in the class when four-star defensive backfrom Michigan to Ole Miss. It's been a mixed bag for the Wolverines, but on Wednesday, Michigan gained some positive news when one of its commitments bolstered to five-star status. Lipsey is a building block for MichiganPREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Lipsey is still a Composite four-star prospect, but 247Sports is very high on the in-state recruit. From Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, Lipsey is someone Michigan can build around in the near future.

He is projected to play offensive tackle in college, standing at 6'4", 300-pounds. Michigan has had a lot of success recruiting the offensive line position in recent years. The Wolverines landed both Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood in the 2025 class. Haywood is no longer with the program, but Babalola saw his first game action this season after missing all of 2025 due to an injury.

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- Gets off the line of scrimmage with urgency. - Bends fairly well. Not always flat-backed, but generally avoids getting upright. - Hands can get grabby outside the frame at times.

- Projects to the high-major level as a roster-flexible offensive lineman who could eventually develop into a pro prospect. The Wolverines have seen young guys like Avery Gach and Marky Walbridge make an impact in 2026. Michigan hopes to keep Jake Guarnera, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Sprague around to continue to build around, but there is a lot of skepticism in the program at the moment.? Who will be the Wolverines' next offensive coordinator?

Those are questions that need to be answered for the current players, and for the 2027 class. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season.

Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.