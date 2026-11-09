Michigan Football Bowl Projections After Falling to Michigan State

Michigan football had a chance to clinch bowl eligibility this past weekend against Michigan State, but failed to do so, falling 16-5 to one of the worst teams

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks up at the scoreboard during second half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Michigan football had a chance to clinch bowl eligibility this past weekend against Michigan State, but failed to do so,. UofM will head to Oregon this weekend, followed by showdowns with UCLA and Ohio State. Three of the more challenging games on their schedule.

Also read Michigan Wolverines Lose Paul Bunyan Trophy to Michigan State After Historic 1934-Level Shutout Streak

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight runs with the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby wraps him up during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I think there is a strong chance the Wolverines go 0-3 over the final three weeks and don’t reach the six-win threshold to guarantee a spot in a bowl game.

Here is what the analysts and experts around the sport see happening for the Maize and Blue. This is getting repetitive for Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach , who have stayed consistent in their selection for five weeks. The duoBoth Bonagura and Schlabach also have the Wolverines playing Cincinnati, which is coming off back-to-back losses against nationally-ranked opponents. The Bearcats are also 5-4 overall and finish the season against Iowa State, Colorado and BYU.

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Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If that ends up being the destination for Michigan, the Wolverines would play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Tempe, Ariz. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr gets sacked by Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectIf Michigan can pull off an upset down the stretch, that could be a really realistic destination for the Maize and Blue. Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNot only are Michigan’s College Football Playoff hopes gone, but its bowl eligibility is in question. Before the season, if Michigan fans were told this would be the scenario, I think everyone would be shocked and disappointed.

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However, the hope for the Wolverines is that they have one of the better defenses not only in the conference, but in the country. The Maize and Blue have been handicapped by a terrible offense. Maybe that will be the saving grace of the 2026 campaign, and the Wolverines can get back on track to end the season.

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs.

While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.