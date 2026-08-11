Michigan fires offensive coordinator Jason Beck after loss to Michigan State

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State, naming Jim Harding as interim. Beck is owed a record assistant coach buyout.

Michigan fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday night, making the move after a 15-6 loss to rival Michigan State. Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced the decision, saying the results did not match expectations.

Whittingham named Jim Harding as interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Harding is the team's offensive line coach and assistant head coach. He worked with Whittingham for 12 seasons at Utah, including two years as co-offensive coordinator. Beck is still owed 7 million dollars on his contract plus another 3.1 million dollars in retention bonuses, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Also read REPORT: Michigan Names Interim Offensive Coordinator After Firing Jason Beck

Jason Beck Buyout Hits Record College Football Figures

Thamel added that it is believed to be the biggest buyout for a college assistant. That total of 10.1 million dollars makes it one of the largest payouts to an assistant in college football history. Whittingham said in a statement, The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense. We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.

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He added, We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program. Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future. The Wolverines started the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and have fallen short of expectations.

They are 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. The offense has been one of the nation's worst, and special teams have been shaky, while the defense has been solid at times. Michigan barely avoided being shut out for the first time since 2014 against Michigan State. The Wolverines scored with 1:35 left in the 15-6 loss after being favored to win by two touchdowns.

Michigan Offense Ranks Near Bottom of FBS Teams

Michigan has been held scoreless in the first half three times this season, the first time that has happened since 1979. Under Beck, the Wolverines ranked No. 132 out of 138 FBS teams in total offense, No. 126 in scoring, No. 125 in passing offense and No. 109 in rushing offense. Through nine games, the offense has been held below 20 points six times.

The Wolverines average 19.6 points per game, which ranks 17th in the Big Ten and 126th nationally. Beck was Whittingham's offensive coordinator at Utah last season, helping the team rank No. 2 in rushing, No. 4 in total offense and No. 5 in scoring offense. He was New Mexico's offensive coordinator in 2024. He followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor after a successful run with the Utes.

Michigan's offensive struggles eventually forced a change at quarterback, benching former five-star and 2025 No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood for backup Tommy Carr. Underwood did not play well in a 20-14 loss to Minnesota last month, one week after making many positive plays in a loss to Iowa. After that Minnesota game, tight end Zach Marshall criticized Beck in group text messages that were leaked on social media.

Bryce Underwood Bench Triggered Tight End Criticism

Marshall publicly apologized, but he did not play in the following game against Penn State due to a noninjury situation, according to Whittingham. Underwood was taken out of the Penn State game after the team was held scoreless in a first half for the first of three straight home games. Tommy Carr, whose grandfathers are College Hall of Famers and brother is Notre Dame's quarterback, successfully filled in for Underwood in a comeback win against the Nittany Lions.

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Carr struggled against the Spartans, but Whittingham said the offensive coaches wanted to stick with him and the head coach said he agreed with their call. No matter who has taken snaps this season, Michigan has failed to consistently make plays on offense and it cost Beck his job. Whittingham replaced former head coach Sherrone Moore and stepped into a difficult situation. Few expected it to unravel quite this dramatically.

It remains unclear whether his job is in immediate jeopardy, but the Wolverines have their final three games to turn things around. The path forward is daunting. Michigan might fall short of earning a bowl bid as underdogs at No. 18 Oregon on Saturday, at home against No. 4 UCLA and against rival and 21st-ranked Ohio State on the road. The Ducks are 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten.

Michigan Begins Search For Next Offensive Coordinator

The Bruins are 8-1. The Buckeyes are 8-1. Whittingham will begin a national search for the program's next offensive coordinator for next season. Harding will serve as interim for the remainder of the year.

Harding followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor after spending 12 years with the Utes. Beck's firing is not just a sudden schematic shift for the Wolverines, but it results in what is believed to be the largest buyout for an assistant coach in college football history. As one of the highest-paid assistants in the nation, Beck is owed 10.1 million dollars. Following the loss to the Spartans, Whittingham would not comment on whether Beck would be fired.

However, just 24 hours later, he made the decision to move on from him. The move came Sunday night after the program announced it.