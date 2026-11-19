A Michigan charity flag football game between police officers and firefighters erupted into a brawl as the two departments clashed on the gridiron in multiple ways.

A Michigan charity flag football game between police officers and firefighters erupted into a brawl as the two departments clashed on the gridiron in multiple ways.

The City of Flint’s Bravest and Finest traded blows in the waning minutes of the annual Flint Police vs. Flint Fire Charity Flag Football Game on Saturday. Two opposing players grappled with each other on the ground when a member of Flint’s police team pushed the pile over, causing a reaction from both benches and a mad dash to break up the scuffle, according to video of the fightReferees blew their whistles in an attempt to disrupt the frenzy, but more pushing and shoving ensued as several emergency workers in the throng of players fell to the ground.

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The larger brawl broke off into two smaller frenzies as officials tried to break up the feuding departments. Two smaller brawls broke off from the larger crowd as a man who was not wearing either team’s uniform had to be pushed away. Another man, not wearing either team’s uniform, attempted to lunge at someone in the pile but was wrapped up by a member of the Fire Department’s team and pulled away from the action, according to a follow-up video.

The charity football game was held to benefit Voices for Children Advocacy Center, an organization dedicated to serving survivors of child abuse and their families in Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Two opposing players grappled with each other on the ground when a member of Flint’s police team pushed the pile over, causing a reaction from both benches.

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The Flint Police and Fire Departments addressed the viral fight after the game, saying department brass would review the cause of the fight and speak with the officers and firefighters involved.

“To Our Community, When we took our oaths as police officers and firefighters, we accepted a responsibility that extends far beyond our shifts, our uniforms, and our badges. We committed ourselves to lead by example and to uphold the dignity and integrity of the professions we serve,” the“During the Flint Police vs. Flint Fire flag football game, both departments fell short of those standards.

We apologize to our community, especially the families, children, and supporters who were there to enjoy a positive community engagement event. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and it is clear that we did not meet that expectation on the field. ”The Flint Police and Fire Departments addressed the viral fight after the game, saying department brass would review the cause of the fight and speak with the officers and firefighters involved.

The cause of the fight was not revealed but fire and police officials said they “guarantee that future community events reflect the professionalism” expected from both departments.

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“We are taking this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the values of service and mutual respect that we are sworn to protect,” the statement added. The Michigan melee is the latest fight to break out during charity events that pit police and fire departments against each other.

At one point, all five skaters on both sides were throwing punches, grabbing their opponents and wrestling on the ice as officials tried to break it up, all while the crowd roared with excitement. New York’s Finest ended up winning the game 3-2, breaking a decades-long losing streak to the firefighters. But after the final horn, both teams were still heated, leading to both benches crowding behind one of the nets and needing several minutes to separate the two sides.

Two opposing players grappled with each other on the ground when a member of Flint's police team pushed the pile over, causing a reaction from both benches. The Flint Police and Fire Departments addressed the viral fight after the game, saying department brass would review the cause of the fight and speak with the officers and firefighters involved.