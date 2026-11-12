Michigan Defeats Marquette 84-70 Behind Estrella and Costello

Michigan Wolverines secure victory over Marquette with an 84-70 win. JP Estrella and Quinn Costello lead the scoring effort in a dominant performance.

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team improved their record to 2-1 with a decisive 84-70 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday. The win establishes a strong foundation for the squad under head coach Mike Boynton Jr., who successfully navigated early deficits against a physically imposing opponent. Michigan demonstrated resilience by overcoming a slow start to control the game's tempo and finish with a fourteen-point margin of victory. This performance highlights the team's depth and ability to adjust strategically during high-pressure conference play.

Mechanics of Michigan's Dominant Win

Michigan overcame an early deficit by executing a critical 13-0 run to seize control of the first half. This surge allowed the Wolverines to retake the lead and maintain their advantage for the remainder of the contest. The team handled Marquette's size advantage effectively, utilizing superior spacing and defensive rotations to neutralize the Golden Eagles' interior presence. The final score of 84-70 reflected a comprehensive team effort rather than isolated individual brilliance, showcasing balanced offensive output and disciplined defense throughout all forty minutes of play.

Also read How Tom Izzo Played Tiny Part in MSU Football's Win over Michigan

JP Estrella's Key Role in Victory

JP Estrella emerged as a pivotal figure for the Wolverines, delivering a game-high 11 points in the first half to energize the squad. He finished the contest with 18 points and eight rebounds, proving to be a consistent force on both ends of the floor. Estrella was the first transfer acquired by head coach Dusty May and has quickly become a cornerstone of the roster. His performance against Marquette demonstrated significant improvement from his tenure at Tennessee, where he did not reach his full potential. Estrella played with physicality that countered Marquette's size, establishing himself as arguably Michigan's most reliable player in the early season.

Thiam's Defensive Impact

Benoit Thiam contributed significantly to Michigan's defensive scheme despite scoring only nine points. He grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and recorded three blocked shots, providing crucial protection around the rim. Thiam stated he was approximately 60 percent healthy when playing against the Huskies, but his performance against Marquette suggested a marked improvement in his physical condition. His role focuses on secondary scoring, rebounding, and altering shots in the paint rather than primary ball handling. The coaching staff anticipates he may eventually integrate his three-point shot into the offensive rotation, though it was not utilized during this matchup.

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Costello and Bench Production

True freshman Quinn Costello provided a major spark off the bench with 15 points on perfect 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range. He established himself as the most productive reserve on the roster, offering a smooth shooting touch that stretched Marquette's defense. Costello also contributed on the defensive end, holding his own against larger opponents. While other bench players like Oscar Goodman and Ricky Liburd are still integrating into the rotation, Costello has locked in a defined role. His emergence addresses earlier concerns about the team's lack of depth and provides Mike Boynton Jr. with valuable scoring options in the second unit.

Mckenney and Next Steps for Team

Josh Mckenney scored 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including two late three-pointers, showing signs of finding his rhythm. He struggled early with a 2-for-9 first-half performance but remained active in critical moments. The Wolverines will return to action on Sunday to face the William & Mary Tribe. This upcoming matchup serves as a key test for the team's consistency and depth. With Estrella and Costello performing at high levels, Michigan has positioned itself as a formidable opponent in the early stages of the conference season.