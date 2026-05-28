Michigan couple's home fire believed to be intentional murder-suicide

A Michigan couple, Lucy Preston and her husband Doug Scott Preston, were found dead in their home after a house fire. The fire is now believed to have been intentionally set by Lucy's husband in an attempted murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation revealed that natural gas was released into the basement intentionally prior to the explosion, although the cause of ignition remains unclear.

A Michigan couple's home was seen engulfed in flames, killing a man and seriously injuring his wife. The tragic incident is now believed to have been an intentional plot, police say.

Preliminary investigation led officials to believe that natural gas was released into the basement intentionally prior to the explosion, although what ignited the fire remains unclear. The incident was captured on a neighbor's doorbell camera, as the flames were seen erupting in a ball of fire and engulfing the home just before 4am. The incident saw around 50 calls to emergency services from nearby witnesses





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House Fire Murder-Suicide Natural Gas Divorce House Explosion Fire Incident Emergency Services Neighborhood Fireball Debris Screams Shouting

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