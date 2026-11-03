Michigan Couple Convicted of Systemic Child Abuse

Tamal and Jerry Flore were convicted of child abuse in Michigan for neglecting foster children. Jerry was acquitted on most charges following a lengthy trial.

Tamal and Jerry Flore, a couple residing in Michigan, have been formally convicted of abusing their adopted and fostered children through severe neglect and physical violence. The convictions, which include six counts of first-degree child abuse, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and three counts of third-degree child abuse, were announced by the Michigan Attorney General on Friday, October 30. These charges stem from a six-week trial held at the state's 29th Circuit Court, which concluded with a jury finding the pair guilty of systematic mistreatment.

Specific Convictions and Legal Penalties

Tamal Flore, 59, faces significant imprisonment for the three first-degree counts, each of which is punishable by up to life in prison. She also faces up to ten years in prison for the second-degree charges. Jerry Flore, 61, was acquitted on seven counts of first-degree abuse and two additional counts of second-degree abuse. However, Jerry remains convicted on the counts of second-degree child abuse, for which he also faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

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Systemic Abuse and Financial Motives

Prosecutors presented evidence that Tamal and Jerry Flore took in children beginning in 2007 for the primary purpose of financial gain. The Michigan Attorney General stated that the couple subjected the children to prolonged, routine, and systemic mental and physical abuse under the guise of discipline. Authorities described the environment as one where vulnerable wards of the state were exploited for monetary benefit rather than care.

Details of Physical and Psychological Torture

The children involved in the case provided detailed accounts of the abuse to investigators. They reported being whipped with belts and beaten with spoons. In one instance, the children claimed they were locked in rooms or garages for days at a time. They were also forced to sit and sleep in a specific area of the kitchen known as "the square" for several weeks. Additionally, the couple forced the children to perform "strong sitting" exercises as a form of physical punishment.

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Jerry Flore's Defense and Acquittal

Despite the convictions against Tamal Flore, Jerry Flore was acquitted on the majority of the serious charges. His attorney, Carter, stated that he and his client were deeply grateful for the jury's time. Carter emphasized that the jury rejected the state's narrative by requiring independent, verified proof for nearly every count in the indictment. He described the initial investigation as deeply flawed and overreached.

Role of Law Enforcement and Future Implications

Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush credited the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the successful completion of the investigation. He noted that the case was long and in-depth, requiring significant effort from prosecutors and law enforcement. The convictions are seen as a critical step in ensuring that no other children will be subjected to the Flore family's abuse in the future. The couple was initially arrested in 2021, with charges dismissed in 2023 before being refiled in December 2025.