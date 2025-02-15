Michigan Boy Killed in Hyperbaric Chamber Fire; Parents Seek Justice

A 5-year-old boy tragically died in a hyperbaric chamber fire at a Michigan alternative medicine facility. His parents, seeking answers and justice, are grappling with the devastating loss while highlighting concerns about the safety and regulation of unapproved medical therapies.

The parents of a 5-year-old boy killed in a hyperbaric chamber fire last month in Michigan are grappling with unimaginable grief and seeking justice for their son's death. Thomas Cooper was receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the Oxford Center in Troy, Michigan , for sleep apnea and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

According to his attorney, James Harrington, Thomas's parents hoped the therapy would help their son, believing in the center's promises of treatment for these conditions. Tragically, on January 31st, a fiery explosion engulfed the chamber, claiming Thomas's life. His mother, Annie Cooper, bravely rushed to his aid, sustaining significant burns on her arm during a desperate attempt to rescue him from the flames. Harrington stated that while Annie's physical injuries are healing, the emotional trauma she endured is profound. The Oxford Center, which claims to specialize in alternative medicine, including autism, Alzheimer's, dyslexia, and cancer, has not provided a detailed explanation for the fire, stating they are cooperating with ongoing investigations. The center asserts that such an incident has never occurred in their 15 years of operation and expresses condolences to the family. The tragedy raises questions about the safety and regulation of hyperbaric oxygen therapy outside of FDA-approved medical applications. While the FDA does recognize the therapy's effectiveness for certain conditions like carbon monoxide poisoning, wounds, and decompression sickness, it does not endorse its use for sleep apnea or ADHD. The FDA cautions against unproven claims surrounding the therapy, particularly those promoted by unaccredited facilities. Despite the center's claims of expertise, the incident highlights the potential dangers of unregulated alternative medicine practices. The Cooper family, devastated by the loss of their young son, plans to file a lawsuit to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future





