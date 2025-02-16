Michigan Boy, 5, Killed in Hyperbaric Chamber Fire: Parents Devastated

A 5-year-old boy died in a fiery hyperbaric chamber explosion at an alternative medicine facility in Michigan. The boy's parents, seeking treatment for his sleep apnea and ADHD, are left grappling with immense grief and demanding answers.

The FDA does not recognize hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a treatment for these conditions. On January 31st, a fiery explosion occurred within the chamber, claiming Thomas's life. His mother, Annie Cooper, suffered significant burns on her arm while desperately trying to save her son from the flames. Harrington emphasized the emotional trauma inflicted upon Thomas's parents, stating that the visible burns are secondary to the profound psychological scars they bear. The Oxford Center, which operates two locations in Michigan, issued a statement expressing their commitment to safety and stating that they were cooperating fully with investigations into the incident. Their Troy location is currently closed.The FDA regulates certain hyperbaric chambers classified as Class II medical devices, primarily for conditions like carbon monoxide poisoning, specific wounds and burns, and decompression sickness. However, the agency warns against claims of effectiveness for various health problems not explicitly supported by evidence. While hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber to enhance oxygen delivery to the lungs, Tom Workman, former director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs at the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, stresses the need for highly trained personnel to administer the therapy. He criticizes the promotion of hyperbaric oxygen therapy by wellness centers and spas, arguing that their unregulated practices pose a significant risk. The family plans to file a lawsuit to prevent future tragedies and hold responsible parties accountable





