Michigan bot blown out by Creighton last night, and the final score ended up being 99-73. It was a very rough game for Michigan, as they allowed the Blue jays t

Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins shoots past Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. It was a very rough game for Michigan, as they allowed the Bluejays to hit 16/31 3-point attempts.

Michigan'sAfter the loss to Creighton, it brings their record to 3-3 in the early season. Michigan really needs a bounce-back performance to get their season back on track. Their next game is against another ranked team in the #17 Miami Hurricanes. Let's dive into a game preview of this matchup below.

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Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau, Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen, and Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Miami thus far is 5-2 in their early season, but they did just lose to TCU by a score of 84-71. Their wins leave a lot to be desired in terms of the competition level, and after this loss to TCU they've now lost to the only two Power Conference teams they've played.