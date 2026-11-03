Michigan Band Songwriters Settle 'Let's Go Blue' Copyright Dispute

Composers Albert Ahronheim and Joe Carl resolve legal battle with Presser and Fischer over rights to the iconic University of Michigan fight song.

Legal tensions surrounding the ownership of the University of Michigan's most recognizable musical asset have officially ended. Composers Albert Ahronheim and Joe Carl, who originally wrote the fight song as students, have reached a settlement with publishers Presser and Fischer. This agreement resolves a prolonged dispute that questioned who held the exclusive rights to license the iconic " Let's Go Blue" track for commercial use.

Origins Of The Fight Song

The controversy centers on a composition created decades ago by Ahronheim and Carl while they were studying at the university. The pair authored the melody and lyrics that would become synonymous with Wolverine athletics. For years, the song has been performed by the marching band at every home game, serving as a cultural touchstone for fans and alumni alike.

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Despite its widespread popularity, the legal status of the intellectual property remained ambiguous for many years. The composers believed their rights had reverted to them long after their initial involvement in creating the piece. This belief formed the foundation of their challenge against the entities currently administering the song.

Copyright Termination Rights

A core element of the legal argument involved the termination right, a specific provision within copyright law. This provision allows original authors to reclaim their intellectual property decades after signing away initial rights. Ahronheim and Carl asserted that they successfully exercised this right in 2013 to regain control of their work.

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Conversely, Presser and Fischer argued that the composers failed to complete a necessary technical step in the reversion process. They maintained that because this procedural requirement was not met, the composition rights never legally returned to Ahronheim and Carl. This disagreement over statutory interpretation became the central battleground for the lawsuit.

Licensing And Financial Damages

The conflict intensified when the publishers licensed "Let's Go Blue" for use in a major video game project. Ahronheim and Carl discovered this usage and objected to the financial terms, describing the synch fee as shockingly low. They cited a payment of just $1,000 for the placement as evidence of unauthorized exploitation of their creative work.

In response, Presser and Fischer filed a contract interference lawsuit against the composers. Both sides sought substantial financial damages from the opposing party. They also requested judicial intervention to definitively establish who held the rightful ownership of the song.

Resolution And Future Use

Representatives for Presser and Fischer expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations. They stated that their clients are happy to have resolved their differences with Ahronheim and Carl. The publishers emphasized their desire to move forward with a mutually beneficial working relationship with the original authors.

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While the settlement ends the litigation, details regarding the specific division of future royalties remain undisclosed. It is currently unclear if the song will be added back to certain licensing platforms or if new administrative agreements have been established. The resolution ensures that the iconic anthem continues to serve the university community without further legal interruption.