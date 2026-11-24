Matthew Needham compares Michelle Yeoh's Olwen to Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2099, revealing key differences in lethal intensity and character dynamics.

The upcoming Prime Video original series Blade Runner 2099 introduces a new protagonist, Olwen, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh, who operates in a Los Angeles fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. While Harrison Ford reprised his role as Rick Deckard in the 2017 sequel, he is absent from this new Scott-produced television series. Instead, the narrative focuses on Olwen, a Replicant who serves as the central detective figure in this cyberpunk installment. The series aims to establish its own identity within the franchise while drawing inevitable comparisons to the iconic character played by Ford.

Olwen Detective Skills Compared to Deckard

Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold, who appear as series regulars alongside Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, recently discussed how Olwen stacks up against the legendary Rick Deckard. In an interview with ScreenRant's Maude Garrett, the cast explored whether the new character or Ford's portrayal represented the superior detective. Lewis Gribben acknowledged that Ford possesses a unique charm with Deckard, which sparked a brief discussion among the cast about whether Deckard might actually be a Replicant himself. This uncertainty adds a layer of complexity when evaluating the two characters against each other.

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Recurring actor Matthew Needham provided a definitive opinion on the comparison, stating that he would rather be chased by Deckard than by Olwen. Needham explained that he believes Michelle Yeoh's character would kill a suspect immediately, whereas he feels he could survive an encounter with Ford's character. This comment highlights a significant divergence in their operational styles. While both characters are intense in their respective approaches to law enforcement, the distinction lies in their willingness to use lethal force during investigations.

Character Nature and Lethal Intent

Unlike Rick Deckard, whose humanity or status as a Replicant remains ambiguous even after Blade Runner 2049, Olwen is firmly established as a Replicant Blade Runner. Matthew Needham believes that Deckard would be more likely to take in a suspect or criminal alive. In contrast, Olwen is depicted as being more than willing to take lethal measures. This difference in methodology helps paint a clearer picture of the kind of leading character she will be in the upcoming show, positioning her as a more immediate and deadly threat to those she pursues.

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The setting of Blade Runner 2099 places Replicants in control of Los Angeles, while humans are relegated to second-class citizenship. Olwen is nearing the end of her lifespan, adding urgency to her actions. She is partnered with Cora, portrayed by Hunter Schafer, who is a human pretending to be a Replicant. Together, they hunt down a group of rogue Replicants. This dynamic creates a complex relationship between the two leads, blending professional duty with personal survival strategies in a society that has flipped the traditional power structures.

Critical Reception and Franchise Context

Blade Runner 2099 has received predominantly positive critical reception, boasting a 73% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant gave the series an eight out of ten stars, noting that it has learned the right lessons in delivering something both fresh and familiar, much like Blade Runner 2049. This is the first live-action television show set in the Blade Runner franchise. The second television show overall, following the 2021 animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which was a co-production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

Ridley Scott announced in November 2021 that a Blade Runner television spinoff was in development. Four months later, the official title was revealed, along with the addition of Silka Luisa as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The series features a cast that includes Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, and Tom Burke. All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 premiere Wednesday, November 25 on Prime Video. Existing fans can also stream Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049 for free on Pluto TV.