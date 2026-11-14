Michelle Pfeiffer Wears Plunging Sheer Dress as She Makes Rare Comment About Husband of 33 Years

She and producer David E. Kelley share two children.

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David E. Kelley recently celebrated their 33rd anniversary. They enjoyed a date night on November 12 as they attended the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City.from a recent night out with Kelley, a screenwriter and producer.

They attended the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on November 12, where thestar sported a slinky little black dress from Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 line. The sheer silhouette also featured a plunging neckline.

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“33 years around the sun with this beautiful man. And 33 years of being the luckiest girl in the room,” Pfeiffer captioned her post. She and Kelley, 70, married within months of meeting in 1993. The two of them were set up on a blind date, which Pfeiffer nearly skipped.earlier this year.

“I found out at the very last minute that my best friend, who had actually set up the blind date, had never met him. ” “I mean, literally, this was right before I was walking out the door. I was like, ‘I’m not coming,’” Pfeiffer confessed. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley with their daughter Claudia and son John in 2007.

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Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images The two of them got dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“I showed up, and David is introverted. I’m a little shy socially, so we didn’t talk much,” the three-time Oscar nominee recalled.

“In fact, when we started really dating, his agent said, ‘He talks,’ because I guess I’m maybe known for that. ”