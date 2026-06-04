Michelle Pfeiffer Video Interview: 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' 'Madison,' More

Watch a video interview with three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer about 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' 'The Madison,' her Emmy chances and her career.

‘Masters Of The Universe’ Review: Nicholas Galitzine Charms His Way Into He-Man Heroics In Amusing New Take On Mattel’s Nostalgic Toys After hitting major film stardom in the 80’s Michelle Pfeiffer was a very rare presence on television screens unless sitting in the audience for her Oscar nominations or an occasional,It wasn’t until 2017 when she got her first Emmy nomination opposite Robert De Niro as Ruth Madoff inwhich marks the first major collaboration she has done with her husband David E. Kelly and in which she co-stars with Elle Fanning.

There is Emmy buzz for both, and Pfeiffer has won raves for both. Deadline Rides With Paramount+'s All Trails Lead Here Awards-Season Event Featuring Stars Of 'Landman' & 'The Madison': Photosto talk about both these shows, the reasons she decided to jump into tv in such a big way this year, and much more.

With a filmography that includes Scarface, The Witches Of Eastwick, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Batman Returns, Dangerous Liaisons, Married To The Mob,To watch our conversation and to get the ‘actor’s side’ of things from Michelle Pfeiffer just click on the link above. Submit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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