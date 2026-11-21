No footwear style is more on-trend this fall than suede shoes.

Michelle Pfeiffer attends the FYC Awards Screening and Q&A for"Margo's Got Money Troubles" at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 20, 2026 in West Hollywood.boot, a staple silhouette that just so happened to appear on the famous feet of Michelle Pfeiffer while the actress was at a Q&A and screening of her showstyle was a chestnut hue that featured pointed toe boxes that transitioned into those classic textural suede uppers.

Black block heels rounded out the set. Suede is a unique textural fabric that we often see utilized a ton in shoe designs.

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The Divisive Socks-and-Heels Trend Is Bigger Than Ever, and Dua Lipa, Sarah Paulson and Chappell Roan Are the Proof Blundstone Chief Growth Officer Kris Hall Talks New Stores and Why the Shoe Brand Is a 'Marketer's Dream' Michelle Pfeiffer attends the FYC Awards Screening and Q&A for “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 20, 2026 in West Hollywood. The fabric is moderately warm and works well for keeping the chill away on moderately cold days, like the climate in theis a type of leather, made from the underside of an animal’s hide.

The fabric is soft to the touch, stretchy, and thin, working well for footwear designs likeor sneakers. While shoes have to be our favorite application for suede, the material is also used to make jackets and accessories like hats or belts. Similar styles to Pfeiffer’s own can be found from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Tacovas, Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo and more.

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Along with her fall-ready boots, the “Scarface” actress wore a certified fall classic look surrounding a gray blazer in an oversized style. The oversized plaid outerwear was worn over a cream-colored blouse with lace trim and boot-cut dark-wash denim. The blouse featured a ruffled accent that imparted a boho-inspired touch. The actress’s look was cool and casual, featuring closet staples like blazers and denim that make this look easy to duplicate.

For fans of Pfeiffer’s style, this is pretty great news. The layered look is a great way to get the most mileage out of their staple pieces.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is a television show available to watch via Apple TV, created by David E. Kelley. The show is currently in its first season and features an all-star cast, including Pfeiffer,, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman and Greg Kinnear, among others. The new show was adapted from a popular 2024 comedic novel by Rufi Thorpe and is a comedy-meets-drama.

This program centers around Margo Millet, a 19-year-old who has a brief affair with her married English professor and ends up falling pregnant. Michelle Pfeiffer attends the FYC Awards Screening and Q&A for “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov.