Michelle Pfeiffer Celebrates 33rd Wedding Anniversary With David E Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer honors her 33rd wedding anniversary with husband David E Kelley, reflecting on their 1993 meeting and lasting partnership amid new project updates.

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer marked 33 years of marriage to writer and producer David E Kelley with a heartfelt social media tribute on Friday. The 68-year-old star shared a glamorous selfie taken at The Museum of Modern Art's 18th Annual Film Benefit honoring Steven Spielberg on Thursday night.

Anniversary Celebration Details

Pfeiffer captioned the image by writing that she felt like the luckiest girl in the room after three decades of marriage. She noted she had spent 33 years around the sun with her husband. The couple attended the New York City event in formal evening wear. Pfeiffer wore a black and glittery Chanel dress with emerald-green earrings. Kelley, aged 70, wore a sleek black suit with a white shirt.

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From Awkward First Date to Marriage

The pair initially met in January 1993 on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. Pfeiffer had previously sworn off such meetings due to bad experiences. She told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her best friend convinced her to meet Kelley one last time. The first date involved a bowling party that Pfeiffer found awkward. The couple barely spoke during the event. Kelley contacted Pfeiffer two days later to ask her on a proper date. Their romance developed rapidly after that initial connection.

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Family Life and Personal Growth

Two months after they began dating, Pfeiffer finalized the adoption of her daughter Claudia. The actress stated that navigating parenthood early on proved Kelley was committed to their relationship. She told Good Housekeeping in 2007 that having a child present from the start showed his true character. The couple wed on November 13, 1993, in Santa Barbara, California. Kelley officially adopted Claudia, and they welcomed their son John Henry in August 1994. Pfeiffer recently described motherhood as a profound ego-check. She credited her children with helping her find balance and moving away from the introspection required for acting.

New Television Project Updates

While celebrating her personal milestone, Pfeiffer is also focusing on her professional work. She recently wrapped filming for season two of The Madison alongside co-star Kurt Russell. The neo-western series follows the Clyburn family moving from New York City to Montana. The story deals with the family coping with a life-changing tragedy. Paramount+ is expected to premiere the new season in early 2027. Pfeiffer plays Stacy Clyburn in the Taylor Sheridan series. The show reunites her with Russell, who previously starred with her in Tequila Sunrise. The actress maintains that her internal focus helps her navigate the demands of Hollywood.