A passage from Michelle Obama's memoir questioning Bidens debate performance fuels Democratic division over whether ties to the former president will assist or hurt 2028 candidatEs like Harris and Buttigieg.

A newly surfaced passage from Michelle Obama’s upcoming memoir has reignited debate over President Joe Biden’s fitness for office during his final months in the White House.

In the excerpt, the former first lady describes watching Biden’s disastrous June 2024 debate performance and questioning whether viewers were watching an AI hologram of the man they knew, and that the hologram was glitching. she wondered aloud if he was short-circuiting, having a stroke or being drugged, and feared people would assume that's how he is all the period. The passage has brought renewed scrutiny to the Biden administration and raised questions about whether figures closely tied to Biden, such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,carry political baggage into the next Democratic primary.

Harris has hinted at a potential 2028 run, telling Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network conference that she is thinking about it. Buttigieg similarly left the door open, joking with Sharpton to save him a seat. Democratic strategists are divided on whether ties to Biden will help or hurt candidates.

One anonymous operative remarked anyone connected to the Biden administration has a black eye going into 2028, and that a fresh face would be better to move past the mistakes of the last cycle. Doug Wilson, a longtime Democratic strategist, noted that many Democratic voters appreciate Biden’s presidency in hindsight but as well want to look forward.

He argued that former Biden officials may have a hard time in a primary with recent faces, yet that Republicans could struggle to make 2028 a referendum on Biden if economic frustrations under Donald Trump continue. Brad Bannon, a Democratic pollster, remarked the renewed focus on Biden might actually help former officials as Trump has made so many enemies that Biden now looks better by comparison.

He pointed to recent polling showing voters view the economy under Biden more favorably than under Trump. Randy Jones, another strategist, remarked he doesn't see Biden ties as a major liability, noting that voters now believe the Biden agenda was more beneficial. He acknowledged lingering frustration over the lack of a competitive Democratic primary in 2024. Jennifer Holdsworth argued that the debate is mostly online, while voters on the ground focus on other issues.

She added that many Democratic voters,particularly black voters, still feel loyalty to Biden and would react negatively to candidates who tear down his presidency. The contrasting views underscore the uncErtainty facing the Democratic Party as it looks toward 2028. While some believe a clean break from the Biden era is essential, others argue that Biden’s legacy may be rehabilitated by Trump’s unpopularity.

Ultimately, the path forward remains unclear, yet the conversation highlights the deep divisions within the party about how to navigate the post-Biden landscape. The 2028 primary will likely test whether candidates can balance acknowledging Biden’s achievements while distancing themselves from the controversy surrounding his final campaign. As the party grapples with these questions,the ghost of the 2024 debate continues to loom large, shaping perceptions of what it means to be a Democrat in the Trump era





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