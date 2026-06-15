Michelle Obama Inspires Young Women at Obama Presidential Center Ahead of Grand Opening

Michelle Obama hosted a special event at the Obama Presidential Center for 100 young women from the Girls Opportunity Alliance Network, featuring a Q&A panel with herself, her brother Craig Robinson, and Quinta Brunson. The former first lady reflected on her South Side roots and emphasized the importance of community in shaping future leaders.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are currently in Chicago, preparing for the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center . The former president engaged in a casual basketball game on the center's court and later spent time with children and families at the newly built playground in Jackson Park, located on the city's South Side.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke publicly ahead of the center's opening, scheduled for Thursday, June 18. On Sunday, she participated in a podcast recording with Quinta Brunson, star of "Abbott Elementary," in front of an audience of young girls at the Obama Presidential Center. The event was described as a full-circle moment, as Michelle Obama returned to her South Side roots to inspire the next generation of young women.

"I grew up right in South Shore, went to Whitney Young, had a strong neighborhood community," she shared, noting that she found her voice within that community. Now, as the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open in Jackson Park, she is back home, helping young women discover their own voices.

The gathering included 100 young women from the Girls Opportunity Alliance Network, who enjoyed a private session with the former first lady, her brother Craig Robinson, and Quinta Brunson inside the center's Elie Wiesel Auditorium. The panel answered questions from the attendees, including Madison O'Shields, a rising sophomore at Spelman College, who asked the first question.

"She's really humble in the position and the power that she holds, so it was an amazing experience to be able to hear from her," said Kari Mack, a University of Illinois student. Both O'Shields and Mack are natives of the South Side, making the encounter especially meaningful.

"I couldn't stop staring," Mack remarked. "You're in awe to be in the presence of someone who has continuously made an impact. " O'Shields added, "Everything that they said today was so, so insightful. She really reminded me to just take it one step at a time, one day at a time.

" In response, Michelle Obama credited her success to her South Side upbringing and the people who supported her. "I have lived an amazing life, but the truth is who matters to me, who shaped me, is Marian Robinson from the South Side of Chicago," she said. The young women described the conversation as powerful and reflective, feeling that their concerns were understood.

As the Obama Presidential Center readies for its public opening, these young women are leaving with a renewed sense of hope for their futures





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