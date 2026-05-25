Michelle Keegan Takes Family Getaway to Disney World and Sea

Michelle Keegan and her family including daughter Palma and mother Jacqueline recently enjoyed a delicious getaway to Disney World and on Disney Caribbean cruise. Michelle Keegan modelled chic wardrobe for the family getaway. The picture has garnered massive likes and comments from the public. While the actress was back to work shortly after taking baby daughter Palma in March 2025, she was overall conservative about going back to the acting industry.

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram with a slew of sun-soaked snaps from her 'magical' family getaway on Sunday. The ex Corrie actress, 38, and husband Mark Wright , 39, whisked daughter Palma , 14 months, as well as Michelle's mum Jacqueline to Disney World Florida before setting sail on a Disney Caribbean cruise.

Michelle was the epitome of chic as she modelled an array of stylish outfits on the lavish ship before later hitting the beach. Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum in sweet frilled dresses and a striped bather with matching hat. The family spent time in the theme park before taking to the water, enjoyed all the ship's amenities from lavish meals to entertainment.

During one stop they enjoyed a day at the beach with Palma relaxing in the sand while Michelle posed up a storm in her stylish co-ord and straw hat. Michelle Keegan took to Instagram with a slew of sun-soaked snaps from her 'magical' family getaway on Sunday The actress, 38, and husband Mark Wright, 39, whisked daughter Palma, 14-months, as well as Michelle's mum to Disney World Florida They later set sail on a sun-soaked Disney Caribbean cruise It comes after the ex Corrie star said it was 'daunting going back to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time.

Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025. As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set. Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.

'But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family. ' Michelle was joined by co-star Douglas Booth and added that they had good chemistry straight away as they bonded over quizzes. The former soap star said: 'It was quite organic we got on straight away and we were doing quizzes in the makeup chair. That's how we bonded, quizzes and food.

Michelle was the epitome of chic as she modelled an array of stylish outfits on the lavish ship before later hitting the beach Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum She wore sweet frilled dresses as well as a striped bather with matching hat Michelle turned the cruise ship into her very own catwalk Michelle's mum Jackie posed up a storm on the sand Palma wore a sweet top which read: 'This is what cute looks like' She captioned the post :'Pure magic' The Blame will follow DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as a body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead.

As the detective dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise. The clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team. Michelle recentley gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday. And sharing more details from the big day, Michelle asked followers: 'Can I ask where the past years gone please? ' as she reflected on her daughter growing





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