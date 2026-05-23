Michelle Keegan shares glimpse of daughter Palma's 1st birthday party, reveals support from co-workers

Michelle Keegan, the fiercely private actress, shared a rare glimpse of her and husband Mark Wright's daughter Palma in an Instagram Stories snap on Saturday. She also posted a clip of the gorgeous view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park. The actress recently gave a glimpse into her daughter's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday.

Michelle Keegan shared a rare glimpse of her and husband Mark Wright 's daughter Palma in a sweet Instagram Stories snap on Saturday. The fiercely private actress, 38, took to the platform amid the family's idyllic Bank Holiday getaway.

In one black and white snap Palma, 14 months, was dressed in a cute white Broderie anglaise co-ord as she explored their swanky hotel. Michelle also posted a clip of the gorgeous view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park. As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set.

The Blame will follow DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as a body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead. Michelle recentley gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday





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Michelle Keegan Palma Mark Wright Instagram Stories Bank Holiday Getaway The Blame Supportive Co-Workers Palma's 1St Birthday Party Luxe Events And Parties Essex Mansion White Chocolate Cake Pops Pastel Theme Pink And White Adornments

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