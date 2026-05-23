Michelle Keegan reveals support in returning to work after having a baby, shares shower photos for Palma's 1st birthday party

Michelle Keegan took a rare glimpse of her and husband Mark Wright's daughter Palma in an Instagram Stories snap as they had their idyllic Bank Holiday getaway. She also shared a series of pictures for Palma's 1st birthday party, revealing the glamorous event with colleagues. She recently opened up about her daunting experience in returning to work post-baby.

Michelle Keegan shared a rare glimpse of her and husband Mark Wright's daughter Palma in a sweet Instagram Stories snap on Saturday. The fiercely private actress, 38, took to the platform amid the family's idyllic Bank Holiday getaway in one black and white snap, with Palma , 14 months, dressed in a cute white Broderie anglaise co-ord as she explored their swanky hotel.

In another clip, they posted a gorgeous view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park. It comes after the ex Corrie star said it was 'daunting going back to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time. Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025.

Michelle also shared a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with the help of Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event. As she reflected on her daughter's growth, she asked: 'Can I ask where the past years gone please?





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Michelle Keegan Palma Bank Holiday Glamorous Birthday Party Armony On Set Bonding Over Quizzes Supportive Production Team New ITV Series The Blame Sophie Madsen

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Michelle Keegan shares glimpse of daughter Palma's 1st birthday party, reveals support from co-workersMichelle Keegan, the fiercely private actress, shared a rare glimpse of her and husband Mark Wright's daughter Palma in an Instagram Stories snap on Saturday. She also posted a clip of the gorgeous view from their balcony, which appeared to overlook a safari park. The actress recently gave a glimpse into her daughter's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagram. She and husband Mark recruited the assistance of esteemed event planners Luxe Events And Parties to put on the glamorous event to mark the tot's milestone birthday.

Read more »