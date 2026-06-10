Michelle Keegan reveals first tattoos as tribute to her dogs

Michelle Keegan has revealed her first tattoos as a tribute to her dogs, while her husband Mark Wright celebrated her 39th birthday with a sweet tribute. The actress shared a close-up glimpse of her new inkings as she revealed she has had 'Pip' written on one foot and 'Phoebe' on the other, which is the names of her two beloved pet pooches.

Michelle Keegan has revealed her first tattoos as a tribute to her dogs, while her husband Mark Wright celebrated her 39th birthday with a sweet tribute.

The actress shared a close-up glimpse of her new inkings as she revealed she has had 'Pip' written on one foot and 'Phoebe' on the other, which is the names of her two beloved pet pooches. Michelle showed off her new tattoos as she donned a pair of YSL tan heels revealing the small inkings on the inside of her feet.

The Netflix star was joined at the tattoo parlour by husband Mark Wright as she posed for a selfie while lying on the bed while the TV presenter picked out his design in the background. She wrote: 'Last week was a good one'. Michelle Keegan has revealed her first tattoos on Instagram on Wednesday as she gave a sweet tribute to her dogs.

The actress shared a close-up glimpse off her new inkings as she revealed she has had 'Pip' written on one foot and 'Phoebe' on the other, which is the names of her two beloved pet pooches. Michelle showed off her new tattoos as she donned a pair of YSL tan heels revealing the small inkings on the inside of her feet.

The Netflix star was joined at the tattoo parlour by husband Mark Wright as she posed for a selfie while lying on the bed while the TV presenter picked out his design in the background. She wrote: 'Last week was a good one'.

Michelle Keegan has revealed her first tattoos on Instagram on Wednesday as she gave a sweet tribute to her dogs The actress shared a close-up glimpse off her new inkings as she revealed she has had 'Pip' written on one foot and 'Phoebe' on the other, which is the names of her beloved pet pooches It comes after her husband Mark Wright celebrated her 39th birthday by sharing a collection of sweet unseen snaps. The presenter, 39, shared a sweet tribute to his wife of 10 years, as he quipped she 'didn't look a day over 21.

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Mark's post included snaps with Michelle from throughout their 13-year relationship, including a photo of the actress, and their daughter Palma, 14 months, from a recent family holiday. The former TOWIE star paid tribute to his spouse in the caption, writing: 'It's your day Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don't look a day over 21.

'You're too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you'll ever realise. Love you Darling M&P.' Showing her appreciation for Mark's tribute, Michelle reacted in the comments with a pair of emojis. Michelle's birthday celebrations came after she and Mark returned from an idyllic family getaway with their daughter, with the Fool Me Once star sharing snaps from the trip on Instagram.

The couple whisked daughter Palma as well as Michelle's mum Jacqueline to Disney World Florida before setting sail on a Disney Caribbean cruise. Michelle was the epitome of chic as she modelled an array of stylish outfits on the lavish ship before later hitting the beach. Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum in sweet frilled dresses and a striped bather with matching hat.

The family spent time in the theme park before taking to the water, enjoyed all the ship's amenities from lavish meals to entertainment. The ex Corrie star recently said it was 'daunting going back to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time. Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025.

Michelle also shared a glimpse into her week in the photo dump as she posed in a sexy black backless dress The Netflix star stunned in a mirror selfie as she donned a black dress and flip flops She was also all smiles as she posed in a dressing gown with her glam team during a photoshoot Read More Michelle Keegan poses for a mirror selfie in a chic brown swimsuit as she enjoys lavish weekend away As she prepared to return to the screen this year in the six-part drama series, Michelle revealed her co-workers were really 'supportive' on set.

Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, she said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.

'But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family. ' Michelle was joined by co-star Douglas Booth and added that they had good chemistry straight away as they bonded over quizzes. The former soap star said: 'It was quite organic we got on straight away and we were doing quizzes in the makeup chair. That's how we bonded, quizzes and food.

' The Blame will follow DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as a body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead. As the detective digs deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise. As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team.

Michelle recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's 1st birthday party as she shared a series of pictures on Instagra





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Michelle Keegan Mark Wright Tattoos Dogs Birthday Celebrations Disney World Cruise The Blame ITV Series Graham Norton Douglas Booth Palma's Birthday Party Michelle Keegan's Daughter 1St Birthday Pictures On Instagram

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