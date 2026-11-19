Michelle Keegan recreated Angelina Jolie's 2012 Academy Awards pose in a black thigh-high split gown and opened up about juggling The Blame with motherhood.

Michelle Keegan has taken inspiration from Angelina Jolie by recreating her iconic pose in a sexy black gown. The former Coronation Street star, 39, wore a racy dress with a daring thigh-high split in a new post she shared on Instagram. The snap closely mirrors the pose Angelina Jolie struck on the red carpet at the 2012 Academy Awards, and it quickly sparked a multitude of memes.

In the photo, Michelle positioned her leg through the split in her dress, echoing the famous look from the Hollywood star's Oscars appearance. Michelle shared the snap after a cosy day date with her husband Mark Wright last week. The couple visited the picturesque Surrey village where The Holiday was filmed.

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Surrey Day Date Inspired the Film Trip

Michelle and Mark Wright spent their day in the Surrey village where the 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday was filmed. The couple also took a trip to The White Horse pub, which is where Amanda Woods, played by Cameron Diaz, and Graham, played by Jude Law, had their first date in the hit film.

The movie follows Amanda and Iris, played by Kate Winslet, as they swap lives and homes in the English countryside and Los Angeles. Both characters end up falling in love during the swap, which is why the village remains a draw for fans of the film.

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Michelle Keegan Opens Up About Working Motherhood

Michelle Keegan has spoken candidly about life as a working mum since starring as DI Emma Crane in the ITV crime drama The Blame. She told Grazia that she went in blinded when she accepted the role before having her daughter Palma, who is now 18 months old.

Michelle said she was so excited by the part that she agreed to it without fully understanding the demands ahead. She admitted she did not realise how hard it would be to adjust to working full-time as an actress while fulfilling her duties as a mother. She said she believed she would be fine, but that it is really hard.

She described long days on set, followed by returning home to learn a lot of lines for the next day. She also had to stay fresh while still looking after the baby at night when Palma was up. Michelle credited her husband Mark Wright as a brilliant partner and a good dad.

Support Network and Exhaustion on Set

Michelle said the support of her husband and both families has been essential, but it has not made the role any less exhausting. She said she is grateful for the support system with Mark, and that his family and her family have been brilliant as well. She was blunt about the strain, saying it is tough and that she is absolutely shattered.

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Michelle shared a similar sentiment when she recently gave a rare insight into family life by revealing that Palma has started walking. Speaking on This Morning last month alongside her The Blame co-star Douglas Booth, Michelle was asked by host Alison Hammond how old her baby was and whether she was walking. Michelle noted that Palma was a year and a half and was in fact running at this stage.

The former Coronation Street actress, who recently pulled out of a major ITV drama in a bid to prioritise her family, said juggling filming with motherhood was challenging. She confessed to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary that she was shattered. Douglas Booth noted that she was working two jobs at once, and Michelle added that learning lines was part of the challenge. She said it was not easy, but they got through it and Douglas was brilliant.