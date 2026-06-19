Michelle Keegan pauses filming to lunch with mum and newborn in Manchester

The actress enjoys a sunny break with her mother and baby daughter while discussing her supportive cast on ITV's The Blame and her new Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's The Woods.

Michelle Keegan took a brief respite from the grueling schedule of her latest Harlan Coben adaptation to enjoy a relaxed lunch in Manchester with her mother Jacqueline and her newborn daughter Palma.

The former Coronation Street star, who has been busy filming the six‑part ITV thriller The Blame and the Netflix series The Woods, was spotted on Friday strolling to an outdoor café in a casual yet polished outfit: black cargo trousers, a crisp white vest and a Bottega Veneta tote valued at roughly £3,400. While she savoured the sunshine, Keegan was attentive to her little girl, cradling Palma in her arms and exchanging affectionate moments with her mother.

The outing provided a rare moment of normalcy amid a packed agenda that includes shooting for two high‑profile dramas. The Blame, which is set to air this autumn, follows Detective Inspectors DI Crane, played by Keegan, and DI Radley, portrayed by Douglas Booth, as they investigate the mysterious death of teenage figure‑skater Sophie Madsen in the fictional town of Wakestead.

Keegan described the production environment as "like working with family", noting that the cast and crew were exceptionally supportive during her return to work after giving birth to Palma in March 2025. She recounted bonding with Booth over spontaneous quizzes in the makeup chair, an interaction that helped establish on‑screen chemistry early in the filming process.

The series promises a tangled narrative of lies, institutional cover‑ups and moral compromises, compelling Crane to navigate both the murder inquiry and the fraught politics within her own team. In parallel with The Blame, Keegan has been filming The Woods, a new adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel produced for Netflix. The story centres on Paul "Cope" Copeland, a successful barrister and single father whose sister vanished from a summer camp twenty years earlier.

When a body is discovered, Cope becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth, hinting that his sister may have survived the woods. Keegan plays Lucy, a character grappling with deep, personal secrets, allowing her to explore vulnerability and emotional tension. She praised Coben's involvement as an executive producer, highlighting his personal connection to the material. The actress's recent work, including Fool Me Once, has earned critical acclaim and positioned her as a rising talent with potential Hollywood opportunities.

Balancing motherhood, fashion, and two demanding projects, Keegan demonstrates a blend of professional dedication and personal grounding, illustrating how she manages to maintain family life while embracing challenging roles





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