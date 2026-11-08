Michelle Keegan Launches Orfila Bee Product with Swimsome Photos

Actress Michelle Keegan promotes her brand Orfila Bee with new phone cases while discussing the challenges of working full-time as a mother of daughter Palma.

Michelle Keegan recently showcased her brand, Orfila Bee, by sharing a series of stylish photographs on Instagram. The Fool Me Once actress used the platform to highlight her new personalized Cala Croc MagSafe phone cases. These accessories are designed for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Orfila Bee Phone Case Details and Pricing

The new product line allows customers to have their initials engraved in gold. Michelle Keegan promotes the item which retails for £45 on her official website. This launch aligns with her fashion brand efforts and connects with her estimated net worth of over £4 million. The actress utilized this digital channel to engage directly with her followers.

Also read ‘One Night In Purgatory’ Sets Cast: Alejandro Edda, Nick Stahl, Michelle Mylett and Grace Dove to Star in Supernatural Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Keegan Recent Fashion and Date Night

Alongside the product promotion, Michelle Keegan displayed various swimwear outfits in her throwback snaps. One image featured a purple and white bandeau bikini top with high-waisted bottoms and a matching sarong. She also posed in a brown two-piece layered under a relaxed linen shirt and a plunging brown swimsuit. Earlier in the month, the actress attended the M&S Christmas advert launch in London. She dressed in a sheer red top with black bra underneath, wide-leg trousers, and heeled boots. She shared moments with her husband Mark Wright during this festive event.

Motherhood Challenges in The Blame Drama

Michelle Keegan opened up about her experience as a working mother while starring in the ITV crime drama The Blame. She played the role of DI Emma Crane and admitted that accepting the part before her daughter Palma was born left her unprepared. Palma is now eighteen months old and has recently started walking. Michelle Keegan confessed that she went in blinded to the difficulties of balancing filming with childcare.

Advertisement

Support System and Family Dynamics

The actress credited her husband Mark Wright for his assistance during the production of The Blame. She described him as a brilliant partner and a good dad who helped her manage long days of filming and line learning. Michelle Keegan also acknowledged the support from their respective families. Despite this help, she emphasized that the role of a working mother remains exhausting and tough. She shared these sentiments with co-star Douglas Booth on This Morning.

Current Status and Future Outlook

Michelle Keegan continues to prioritize her family while maintaining her career in television. Her recent interviews highlight the intense nature of her schedule. The actress remains active in promoting her brand and her latest projects. Her journey illustrates the complex balance required for modern parenting and professional success.