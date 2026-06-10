Michelle Keegan Gets First Tattoos in Tribute to Her Dogs

Michelle Keegan reveals her first tattoos on Instagram, honoring her dogs Pip and Phoebe, as husband Mark Wright celebrates her 39th birthday with a sweet tribute.

Michelle Keegan has debuted her first tattoos in a heartfelt tribute to her beloved dogs. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a close-up of her new inkings, revealing that she has 'Pip' written on one foot and 'Phoebe' on the other, the names of her two cherished pet pooches.

In the photos, Michelle showed off the delicate script tattoos while wearing a pair of YSL tan heels, highlighting the small designs on the inside of her feet. The Netflix star was accompanied by her husband, Mark Wright, at the tattoo parlour, and she posed for a selfie lying on the bed as the TV presenter selected his own design in the background. Captioning the post, she simply wrote: 'Last week was a good one.

' This marks Michelle's first foray into tattoos, and she chose to honor her furry companions in a permanent way. Just days earlier, Mark had celebrated Michelle's 39th birthday by sharing a collection of sweet, unseen snaps from their 13-year relationship. The former TOWIE star, also 39, posted a tribute to his wife of 10 years, joking that she 'didn't look a day over 21.

' The carousel of photos included images from throughout their time together, including a recent family holiday snap featuring their daughter Palma, now 14 months old. In the caption, Mark wrote: 'It's your day Baby. A year away from the big 40 but don't look a day over 21. You're too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you'll ever realise.

Love you Darling M&P.' Michelle responded to the post with heart emojis, showing her appreciation for the heartfelt gesture. The birthday tributes came after the couple returned from an idyllic family vacation with their daughter and Michelle's mother, Jacqueline. They whisked Palma to Disney World in Florida before embarking on a Disney Caribbean cruise, where Michelle showcased her style in a variety of chic outfits.

Little Palma was equally well-dressed, sporting frilled dresses and a striped swimsuit with a matching hat, and appeared delighted to meet Mickey Mouse. The family enjoyed all the cruise amenities, from lavish meals to entertainment, and Michelle shared glimpses of their trip on Instagram. In a separate post, she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her week, including a mirror selfie in a black backless dress and a dressing gown photo with her glam team during a photoshoot.

Michelle recently opened up about returning to work after becoming a mother, describing it as 'daunting' but praising her colleagues for their support. She will star in the new ITV drama series 'The Blame,' playing DI Crane alongside Douglas Booth as DI Radley. The six-part series follows the detectives as they investigate the discovery of a teenage figure skater's body, which unravels a web of lies and institutional cover-ups.

Michelle spoke at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, saying: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting. But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.

' She added that she and Booth bonded instantly over quizzes and food, making their on-screen chemistry natural. The series promises to be a gripping thriller, testing Crane's integrity as she navigates both the murder case and internal politics.

Additionally, Michelle gave a glimpse into her daughter Palma's first birthday party, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. The celebration appeared to be a joyful occasion, complete with decorations and family. Michelle has balanced her return to acting with motherhood, and her recent social media posts reflect a happy family life filled with love, vacations, and new milestones





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