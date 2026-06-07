Michelle Keegan Enjoys Luxurious Weekend at Corinthia Hotel After Touching Birthday Tribute from Husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan, 39, shares a mirror selfie at the £1k-a-night Corinthia Hotel in London, following a heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Mark Wright. The actress also opens up about returning to work on new ITV drama The Blame after becoming a mother.

Michelle Keegan is living the high life as she enjoyed a luxurious weekend at the prestigious Corinthia Hotel in London, a five-star establishment where premium rooms cost between £950 and £1,400 per night.

The 39-year-old actress, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Fool Me Once, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie featuring a chic brown one-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her fit physique. The post highlighted her relaxing time at the hotel's spa and pool facilities, as well as a glimpse of a lavish breakfast spread she enjoyed earlier in the day.

This weekend getaway comes just days after her husband, television presenter Mark Wright, celebrated her 39th birthday with a heartfelt online tribute. Mark, also 39, posted a collection of unseen photographs from their 13-year relationship, including adorable shots with their 14-month-old daughter, Palma, taken during a recent family holiday. He captioned the post: 'It's your day Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but you don't look a day over 21.

You're too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you'll ever realise. Love you Darling M&P.' Michelle responded with a pair of heart emojis, clearly touched by his sweet gesture. Michelle's birthday celebrations followed an idyllic family trip to Disney World Florida and a Caribbean cruise with Mark, Palma, and her mother, Jacqueline.

During the vacation, Michelle shared a series of stylish outfit photos, from chic resort wear to casual beach looks, while Palma was seen meeting Mickey Mouse in cute frilled dresses and a striped swimsuit with a matching hat. The couple and their daughter enjoyed all the amenities of the Disney cruise ship, from gourmet meals to entertainment, and later spent time on the beach.

This family time was a welcome break for Michelle, who recently returned to work after becoming a mother. She admitted that heading back to the set was daunting, describing the experience as 'quite daunting going back to work' after having a baby.

However, she praised the production team of her new ITV series, The Blame, for being incredibly supportive. Speaking at the ITV showcase with host Graham Norton, Michelle said: 'Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting. But the production were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.

' She bonded quickly with her co-star Douglas Booth over quizzes and food, noting that their chemistry was organic from the start. The Blame is a six-part drama series where Michelle plays DI Crane, a detective investigating the murder of a teenage figure skater named Sophie Madsen in the town of Wakestead.

The case quickly spirals into a web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise as DI Crane and her partner DI Radley (Booth) navigate the treacherous politics within their own team. The show promises to be a gripping crime thriller, and Michelle's return to the screen is highly anticipated by fans.

In addition to her professional commitments, Michelle has been sharing glimpses of her personal life, including a recent birthday party for Palma. The family enlisted event planners Luxe Events And Parties to throw a glamorous celebration for the toddler's first birthday. Michelle reflected on how quickly time has flown, asking her followers: 'Can I ask where the past year's gone please?

' as she posted pictures from the party. With a thriving career, a loving family, and a luxury lifestyle, Michelle Keegan continues to capture the attention of fans and media alike, balancing motherhood with her return to acting in a major new series





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Michelle Keegan Corinthia Hotel Mark Wright Birthday Tribute The Blame ITV Motherhood Return To Work

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