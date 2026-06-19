Michelle Keegan Balances Motherhood and Major Roles in ITV's The Blame and Netflix's The Woods

Actress Michelle Keegan discusses balancing family life with filming for two major thrillers, ITV's The Blame and Netflix's Harlan Coben adaptation The Woods, after returning to work following the birth of her daughter.

Michelle Keegan recently took a well-deserved break from her demanding filming schedule to enjoy a relaxed lunch with her mother Jacqueline and her young daughter Palma in Manchester.

The actress, who has been busy with multiple high-profile projects, stepped away from the set of the upcoming Harlan Coben thriller The Woods to spend quality time with her family. Dressed in effortlessly stylish casual wear-black cargo trousers, a white vest, and carrying a luxury Bottega Veneta bag valued at £3,400-she was spotted at an outdoor cafe, enjoying the sunny weather and doting on her toddler.

This family outing offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of a star who has been rapidly ascending the ranks of British television drama. Keegan's return to work following the birth of her first child, daughter Palma, born in March 2025 to husband Mark Wright, was a significant transition she openly described as daunting. She is currently promoting the six-part ITV series The Blame, which airs this autumn.

In the show, she stars as Detective Inspector Crane, opposite Douglas Booth's DI Radley, investigating the death of a teenage figure skater in the fictional town of Wakestead. The plot spirals into a complex web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise, testing Crane's resolve both professionally and within the fractured dynamics of her own team. At an ITV showcase event with host Graham Norton, Keegan praised the production team for their immense support, calling the environment familial.

She also highlighted her immediate chemistry with co-star Booth, noting how they bonded over shared quizzes in the makeup chair and a mutual love of food, making the return to set feel organic and welcoming. Beyond The Blame, Keegan's career trajectory continues to soar with major roles in two successive Harlan Copeland adaptations for Netflix.

She first garnered widespread critical acclaim and awards speculation for her lead role as Maya Stern in the 2024 thriller Fool Me Once, starring alongside Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley. That success immediately led to her casting in The Woods, the latest series from Coben's Final Twist Productions.

The show is based on one of Coben's most personal novels, following barrister Paul 'Cope' Copeland as his past resurfaces when a body is found twenty years after his sister Camille's disappearance from a summer camp. Keegan plays Lucy, a character grappling with deep personal secrets, which she expressed excitement about exploring for her emotional complexity and realism.

With her busy schedule balancing both The Blame and The Woods, Keegan exemplifies a leading talent juggling motherhood and a string of gripping, high-stakes drama series





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michelle Keegan The Blame The Woods Harlan Coben Motherhood ITV Netflix Douglas Booth Fool Me Once

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Academy Reboot Starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key Canceled After Michael Brown ShootingIke Barinholtz reveals on his podcast that a Police Academy reboot with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key was scrapped following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, as making a cop comedy at that time felt tone-deaf.

Read more »

Keegan Bradley and Miles Russell shine in U.S. OpenKeegan Bradley and Miles Russell made a splash in the U.S. Open, with Bradley shooting even par and Russell impressing with his 2-over-par 72. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka struggled with his game despite putting well, and Jason Day withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury.

Read more »

Michelle Keegan pauses filming to lunch with mum and newborn in ManchesterThe actress enjoys a sunny break with her mother and baby daughter while discussing her supportive cast on ITV's The Blame and her new Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's The Woods.

Read more »