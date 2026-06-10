Michelle Elman Criticizes Jamie Laing for Podcast Remarks on Postpartum Sex and Car Safety Issues

Michelle Elman from This Morning has called out Jamie Laing after a viral podcast clip showed him discussing wanting sex three weeks after his wife's C-section, ignoring medical advice and consent boundaries. This follows a separate controversy where Laing shared a video of his infant son not properly secured in a car.

Michelle Elman , a well-known personality from This Morning , has publicly criticized Jamie Laing following the viral spread of a podcast clip where he discussed wanting to have sex with his wife Sophie Habboo just three weeks after she gave birth to their son Ziggy.

The clip, since removed, captured Jamie recounting how he asked Sophie for intimacy shortly after her C-section, to which she responded by highlighting her physical recovery, including stitches, and the necessity of medical clearance. She also imitated his reaction, suggesting he felt frustrated by what he perceived as excuses. Michelle Elman shared the clip on TikTok, condemning the couple's humorous take on the situation.

She emphasized that a wife's health, safety, and medical well-being must take precedence over a partner's sexual desires. Elman pointed out that doctors advise against sexual activity for six weeks after abdominal surgery like a C-section, and she argued that laughing about prioritizing pleasure over pain is inappropriate. She further explained that implying a partner always has an excuse undermines their right to say no, and marriage does not grant automatic access to a spouse's body.

According to Elman, when a boundary is set, especially regarding sex, it should not be negotiated. She stressed that consent requires an enthusiastic 'hell yes'-any coercion or persuasion negates true consent. The Daily Mail has reached out to Jamie Laing's representatives for comment. Social media users echoed Elman's concerns, with many expressing disappointment and labeling the podcast segment as badly judged, irresponsible, and reflective of a problematic attitude toward consent and postpartum recovery.

This incident follows another controversy involving Jamie Laing, who recently faced backlash for sharing a video of his six-month-old son Ziggy traveling in a car without proper restraint. In the clip, Sophie Habboo was seen holding Ziggy while neither she nor the baby were secured by seat belts or a car seat, violating UK child car seat laws for children under three, except in specific circumstances like taxis.

Jamie had posted the footage to celebrate six months of parenthood and praise Sophie as a mother. After commenters highlighted the safety lapse, he deleted that portion of the video and reposted the montage without it. Critics called for him to acknowledge the irresponsibility and commit to safer practices, noting that a baby cannot voice objections to dangerous travel conditions. A representative for Jamie has been contacted by the Daily Mail regarding this matter as well.

Both incidents have sparked broader discussions about postpartum care, consent, parental responsibility, and the influence of public figures in shaping social norms





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Michelle Elman Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo Postpartum Sex C-Section Recovery Consent Car Seat Safety Parenting Controversy This Morning

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