Michelle Dockery Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months Ago with Husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week.

Michelle Dockery gave birth to a baby boy four months ago with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge . The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Michelle had a boy,’ says a friend. ‘She and Jasper are thrilled, and they are loving being parents. She gave birth around four months ago, and life is really good for her after the horrid heartache she has been through.

‘Plus, she looks amazing for someone who had a baby only a few months ago. ’ The typically private couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week. Michelle cosied up to her film producer partner as they left the event in London's West End together





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Michelle Dockery Jasper Waller-Bridge Baby Boy Downton Abbey PR Director John Dineen The Queen Of Fashion

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Michelle Dockery Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months Ago with Husband Jasper Waller-BridgeThe Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week.

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