Michelle Dockery Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months Ago with Husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week.

Michelle Dockery gave birth to a baby boy four months ago with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge . The Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Michelle had a boy,’ says a friend. ‘She and Jasper are thrilled, and they are loving being parents. She gave birth around four months ago, and life is really good for her after the horrid heartache she has been through.

‘Plus, she looks amazing for someone who had a baby only a few months ago. ’ The typically private couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week. Michelle cosied up to her film producer partner as they left the event in London's West End together





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michelle Dockery Jasper Waller-Bridge Baby Boy Downton Abbey PR Director John Dineen The Queen Of Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Officials provide update on collision of Dali, collapse of Key BridgeThe immediate aftermath of the collapse included a search for missing construction crew members who were working at the time of the collapse.

Read more »

Ship operators involved in Baltimore bridge collapse charged with misconduct and obstructionGary Grumbach is an NBC News legal affairs reporter, based in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Ship operator, employee charged in crash that collapsed Baltimore's Francis Scott Key BridgeProsecutors have charged the operator of the ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge leading to the deaths of six construction workers in March 2024. A key employee is also charged. Federal prosecutors announced the indictment Tuesday naming Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., based in Singapore, and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd.

Read more »

Michelle Dockery Gives Birth to Baby Boy Four Months Ago with Husband Jasper Waller-BridgeThe Daily Mail can reveal that the Downton Abbey actress, 44, gave birth back in January to a son – her first child – with her husband, 37, who is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The couple made a rare public appearance at the press night for the play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre earlier this week.

Read more »