Michelin Guide to Revoke Green Star Sustainability Award, Replace with Mindful Voices

The Michelin Guide, aiming to appeal to younger generations, plans to scrap its Green Star to introduce Mindful Voices, a platform to recognize groundbreaking practices in gastronomy, hospitality, and wine production. Restaurants set to lose their Green Star awards include high-profile establishments like Daylesford Organic Farm and Petersham Nurseries Café. The Michelin Guide underwent a makeover in 2020, after which it introduced this green-starred accolade, and its recent winners were awarded just three months ago.

The Michelin Guide will retire the Green Star , its sustainability award that recognized high ethical and environmental standards in restaurants, starting from 2026. The Green Star aimed to reward restaurants using sustainable suppliers, avoiding waste, and using non-recyclable packaging.

However, the guide announced that it will introduce Mindful Voices, a platform for chefs, hoteliers, and wine producers, to recognize innovative practices. The Green Star had a controversial history as well, with some chefs renouncing their stars due to 'pressure,' and the rising popularity of food influencers and online reviewers. Michelin Guide UK and Ireland restaurants set to lose the Green Star include Daylesford Organic Farm and London's Petersham Nurseries Café





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Michelin Guide Green Star Sustainability Award Michelin Guide UK And Ireland Daylesford Organic Farm Petersham Nurseries Café Farmer-To-Table Concept Restaurant Cornwall Korean-Themed Dosa Mandarin Oriental

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Michelin Guide to Revoke Green Star Sustainability Award, Replace with Mindful VoicesThe Michelin Guide, aiming to appeal to younger generations, plans to scrap its Green Star to introduce Mindful Voices, a platform to recognize groundbreaking practices in gastronomy, hospitality, and wine production. Restaurants set to lose their Green Star accolades include high-profile establishments like Daylesford Organic Farm and Petersham Nurseries Café. The decision was announced amid pressure from some chefs and the rise of online reviewers and food influencer stars challenging Michelin's traditional authority in restaurant reviews.

Read more »