In New York City’s cutthroat dining scene, few accolades carry as much clout as a Michelin star — and a dozen more eateries could be one step closer to culinary stardom.

But what’s synonymous with prestige doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag: The latest additions also include a Brooklyn joint slinging $5 tacos and a pint-sized Korean grocery store in Queens.

Nine Manhattan restaurants, two Queens establishments and one Brooklyn eatery were added to the guide ahead of the annual, invitation-only awards ceremony, which will be held at The Glasshouse in Manhattan on Dec. 14.spend the year dining incognito, booking tables under assumed names and footing their bills — all on the company’s dime — to avoid blowing their cover. Restaurants are judged on five criteria: ingredient quality, balance of flavors, technical execution, culinary personality and consistency — regardless of price or decor.

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Among the newcomers is Or’esh , the latest venture from Eugene Remm and Tilman Fertitta, the hospitality heavyweights behind celebrity magnets The Corner Store and The Eighty Six. The upscale Soho restaurant, which opened in February, marks a culinary departure for the group. Chef Nadav Greenberg, formerly of Michelin-starred Shmoné, serves Levantine-inspired fare including wagyu New York strip steak, lamb kebabs and crispy, pastry-wrapped halloumi drizzled with hot honey. Graciela is the first American restaurant from Pablo Rivero, the Argentine restaurateur behind Buenos Aires’ acclaimed Michelin-starred steakhouse Don Julio — a favorite of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The West Village establishment, which opened in July and is named after Rivero’s mother, specializes in Argentine beef cooked over imported charcoal, alongside empanadas and house-made sausages.

Meanwhile, Daniel Humm, the mastermind behind Eleven Madison Park, earned recognition for his namesake Hudson Square restaurant, Humm . While the chef hasn’t abandoned his affinity for vegetable-forward cooking — think eggplant Milanese and wood-fired cauliflower — his latest venture also serves duck au poivre and king crab tagliatelle.

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Other big names on the list include chef Jungsik Yim, whose Mūje explores flavors from across Asia, and Sujan Sarkar, who scored a double whammy with his neighboring Hudson Yards establishments Elder and Indienne NYC.are Nolita steakhouse Oriana , Japanese izakaya Noury and Roman import Roscioli . Brooklyn’s sole addition, Border Town , is a walk-in-only Greenpoint joint specializing in Northern Mexican cooking and homemade flour tortillas. In Queens, inspectors singled out Levant , an Egyptian eatery in Astoria specializing in stuffed pastries, and Little Banchan Shop , a Korean grocery and prepared-food shop in Long Island City. New additions to the New York guide are announced twice annually, and there’s no quota on how many stars Michelin can award.

: 50 hold one star, 14 hold two, and just five have earned the highest distinction of three stars — Eleven Madison Park,Another 76 establishments hold Bib Gourmand status — a designation recognizing exceptional cooking at reasonable prices — while 224 are recommended without either distinction.