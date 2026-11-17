Michelangelo returns to Rome in September 1534 following Pope Clement VII death. Pope Paul III appoints him chief architect and painter with highest ever salary for Vatican commissions.

Michelangelo Buonarroti left Florence for Rome in September 1534, arriving on September 23 just two days before the death of Pope Clement VII. The artist had been in Florence overseeing the final stages of the Medici tombs in the New Sacristy of the Basilica of San Lorenzo. He had left for Rome anticipating the election of a new pontiff, seeking to be present when the white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel. His departure from Florence marked the beginning of his final and most significant phase in the Vatican.

Momentum Shifts to Vatican Palace

The death of Clement VII on September 25, 1534, created a power vacuum that Michelangelo quickly moved to fill within the Papal court. The new pope, Paul III of the Farnese family, recognized Michelangelo's unparalleled artistic capabilities despite having no prior personal dealings with him. In September 1535, Pope Paul III officially appointed Michelangelo as the chief architect, sculptor, and painter of the Vatican Palace. This appointment came with a generous monthly salary drawn from the papal treasury, establishing the highest remuneration ever received by an artist at that time.

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Last Judgment and Physical Toll

The most absorbing task for Michelangelo during this period was the completion of the Last Judgment fresco in the Sistine Chapel. The work was physically demanding, particularly because the upper part of the chapel wall was tilted forward, creating a difficult angle for the painter. Michelangelo was nearly 60 years old and had suffered significant personal losses in 1534, including the death of his father Lodovico. His health declined further in 1540 when he fell from the scaffolding while painting the lower section of the wall, forcing him to remain in bed for more than a month.

Architectural Transformations in Rome

Beyond the Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo left his imprint on numerous major structures in Rome under the Farnese papacy. He directed the modification of the new palace of the Farnese family near Campo de' Fiori square, located just across the river from Vatican City. He also redesigned the Piazza del Campidoglio on Capitoline Hill and contributed to the structural design of the dome of St. Peter's Basilica. These projects demonstrated his transition from primarily a sculptor and painter to a leading architectural authority in the city.

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Managing Projects from a Distance

Despite residing in Rome, Michelangelo maintained strict control over ongoing commissions in Florence from a distance. The construction of the Laurentian Library in the Basilica of San Lorenzo continued according to his specific designs, guided by clay models he sent back to the site. He supervised a team of laborers and artisans to complete the final touches on the sacristy, which included the monumental staircase he had designed. This arrangement allowed him to oversee the completion of the Medici family mausoleum, which featured his famous figures Night and Day, without leaving Rome.

The Burden of the Papal Tomb

Among the numerous commissions accepted upon his return to Rome, Michelangelo faced the most colossal project of all: the tomb of Pope Julius II. He had originally taken on this commission during his earlier years in Rome, but it had remained a source of immense burden and delay. The sculpture created between 1513 and 1516 eventually became the centerpiece of the tomb when it was finally installed in 1545. This long-standing obligation competed with his new duties as chief architect and painter for the Farnese papacy.