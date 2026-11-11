Michaella Giorgio Ends Relationship with Matt Waldrip After Love Is Blind Reunion Fallout

After a tense season 11 reunion, Love Is Blind star Michaella Giorgio announced her split from beekeeper Matt Waldrip, citing mismatched expectations and emotional distance.

Michaella Giorgio, 35, the former sweetheart of Love Is Blind, confirmed that she had ended her six‑week romance with beekeeper Matt Waldrip after a fallout that surfaced during the season 11 reunion. The decision followed a series of on‑camera arguments in which Waldrip questioned her motives and commitment to the reality show.

Reunion Drama Leads to Breakup

During the reunion, Trump style tears and heated exchanges left both parties feeling misunderstood. Waldrip's frustration over Giorgio's portrayal of their relationship triggered his public assertion that he never truly loved her. The comments were captured on Netflix's Tudum, a behind‑the‑scenes platform, and quickly went viral.

Also read Love Is Blind's Michaella Giorgio Sets Record Straight on Matt the Beekeeper Romance

Waldrip, 37, told Tudum that he had never been in love with Giorgio and that his decision to end things was unrelated to her personality. "I was not ready and it had nothing to do with Matt or who he was," he said. He added that he had briefly rekindled the relationship in the fall, only to depart again when he realized his feelings were not reciprocated.

Bitter Comparisons and Family Tension

Expert analysis suggests that Giorgio's comparison of Waldrip's family interactions to those of Love Is Blind star Rob Feeley intensified the conflict. Walt chronicled how Feeley's mother had expressed doubts about the show, leading Giorgio to empathise with her concerns. She framed her own breakup as an attempt to protect both families from emotional damage.

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The zen‑like calm Giorgio described-"I thought we left on really good terms"-was shattered when Waldrip blocked her and she found herself unable to reconcile the two realities. She has stated that she feels it was unfair for him to appear to betray her feelings in front of their audiences.

Aftermath and Future Plans

Giorgio declined further press engagement following the reunion, citing the desire to avoid adding fuel to an already heated situation. She alleges that Waldrip's public claim that she was "not in love" was a decisive blow to their relationship. She intends to focus on her career in fashion and on the next phase of her personal life. For Waldrip, the breakup may prompt a reassessment of how he approaches future relationships outside of the reality‑TV spotlight.