After being told she would need a wheelchair within a year, Michaela Mertakkas uses diet and exercise to manage multiple sclerosis without missing work in 12 years.

Michaela Mertakkas, a flight attendant from Liverpool, received a devastating prognosis from a neurologist who predicted she would be wheelchair-bound within one year of her diagnosis.

Overturning a Grim Medical Prediction

The specialist told the then-38-year-old that her degenerative brain disease would render her unable to walk, a statement that left her in complete shock. Twelve years later, the prognosis has proven entirely wrong. The 50-year-old airline manager continues to work full-time, managing crew across Europe, and has not taken a single day off due to her condition.

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A Rigorous Regimen of Diet and Exercise

Mertakkas attributes her survival and sustained mobility to a strict exercise routine and a total overhaul of her dietary habits. She replaced her previous reliance on ready-meals and fast food with home-cooked whole foods.

Her physical training includes regular weightlifting and speed-walking on a treadmill. She also works with a personal trainer once a week to maintain her strength. This disciplined approach allows her to remain fit and active, defying the expectations of her initial medical team.

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Expert Validation of Lifestyle Interventions

Professor Ruth Dobson, a consultant neurologist at Queen Mary University of London, emphasizes that lifestyle factors are often overlooked in clinical settings. She states that while diet and exercise do not replace disease-modifying treatments, they are vital for quality of life.

Professor Dobson notes that making substantial lifestyle changes can feel overwhelming for newly diagnosed patients. However, she asserts that these efforts are always worth the difficulty. She argues that such changes should be considered a vital facet of standard multiple sclerosis treatment protocols.

Understanding Disease Mechanisms and Symptoms

Multiple sclerosis occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin, the protective coating around body nerves. This damage to the brain and spinal cord can strip patients of mobility and bodily functions. The condition tends to affect individuals in their 20s or 30s and is nearly three times more common in women.

Cases in Britain have doubled from under 100,000 in 2000 to 190,000 in 2020. Early symptoms often include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and fatigue. Other signs may involve changes in bladder habits, electric-shock sensations, or dizzy spells.

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From Initial Diagnosis to Long-Term Management

Mertakkas first noticed a numb toe during a 4am walk across her workplace car park. While cold feet were common, this numbness persisted throughout her entire workday. Her general practitioner initially dismissed the issue as a trapped nerve, but the sensation spread to her leg and hand.

A subsequent vision issue involving tunnel vision and light sensitivity confirmed the need for specialist care. Despite the initial horror of the diagnosis, Mertakkas credits her gratitude and meditation practice for her mental resilience. She meditates for at least ten minutes every morning to start her day with positive affirmations. Her success demonstrates that proactive lifestyle changes can significantly alter the trajectory of this chronic condition.